Lefroy gets one hour's notice of live sheep independent panel catch-up

One hour was all the notice Cranmore farmer, Intergrain director, and Shire of Moora president Tracy Lefroy got before the live sheep export committee independent panel visited her home for a consultation meeting earlier this year.
"We were home on a Sunday afternoon and I got a text from Sue (Middleton), saying 'Hey Trace do you want us to bring afternoon tea?,'' said Ms Lefroy, sharing the startling anecdote during an agriculture industry event in Perth on Friday.
"I was like 'what?'
"That was how I knew that the panel of four for the Federal consultation committee (on the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea) was coming to my house in an hour to speak about live sheep exports and the transition for the community.
"That was appalling and it was not Sue's fault - please don't think that.
"But it just showed such disregard, such contempt, and this almost blinding arrogance that we have no position in this argument, that we were going to be told what was happening to us and to our industry."
Ms Lefroy was a member of a Q&A panel at Dowerin Downtown with former Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies, who both addressed a question about whether enough had been done at a State and Federal government level to explain what the export industry means to WA.
WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis also attended the lunch and participated in an earlier panel in front of an audience of more than 700 people, which included live sheep export independent panel member Sue Middleton.
"We have certainly seen a Labor government State-wise, how they will weaponise issues in WA in terms of seats and votes against the federal government of the day such - as with Scott Morrison and the GST - when it suits them,'' posed panel host and experienced WA political journalist Gary Adshead.
"Are they making enough noise to Canberra about what the live sheep export industry means and are they fighting enough to help people in the industry make the transition?"
"I respect Jackie,'' Ms Lefroy said.
"She is a fantastic person and a strong advocate for our industry.
"But is enough being done?
"I don't think so.
"From the very get-go, the consultation process from the very start was terrible."
Ms Lefroy said farmers had some phenomenal advocates defending the industry, but it had reached the point where "so much is happening to us".
"How did we lose control,'' she asked.
"I don't know if we grasp that."
Ms Lefroy's family runs a sustainable Merino stud, according to the world's best practice, which was carrying a lot of sheep.
She said she "100 per cent believed" the live sheep export ban was coming.
"There is a package on the table,'' Ms Lefroy said.
"Is the package enough?
"No, it isn't.
"Do I wish the decision would be reversed?
"Of course I do."
Ms Davies also defended the live sheep export industry to much applause, having joined the Q&A panel on the day she announced her bid to seek preselection for the new Federal electorate of Bullwinkel.
She said as a political representative of farming communities and as part of a farming family, "we feel it deeply in our bones, that our government can do this to people, who are simply trying to get on with the job, doing the very best that they can, with very minimal support and subsidisation from Federal and State governments."
"We are some of the most efficient farmers in the world and it is unfathomable to me they can make a decision on politics or ideology, instead of based on science,'' Ms Davies said.
She said the industry may have "done itself little favour" in the past.
Advocates such as The Keep the Sheep campaign and the Livestock Collective were speaking positively for the industry, to "make sure we are presenting our best face forward and, about the future of farming and agriculture because it is so exciting."
Ms Davies said live sheep exports were a plank of most farming businesses, and the flow-on effect on the supply chain would have a serious impact at a farm and small business level and hit community services, such as regional health and education services.
The ban was one of the reasons she had decided in mid-July, after a few months of consideration, to seek preselection for the new Federal electorate of Bullwinkel.
"All of those communities will be a touch point,'' Ms Davies said.
"It is just fundamental and so very wrong.
"And they won't stop there, it is just unfair.''
