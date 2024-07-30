WANTFA and GRDC aim to bridge variable rate spreading knowledge gap

The adoption of variable rate spreading technology among growers is on the low end of the scale and that's something Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) executive officer David Minkey wants to change.
An important part of that change is a live machinery demonstration day at North Cunderdin on Thursday, August 15, hosted by WANTFA and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Variable spreading rate technology refers to the technology farmers can use to apply at different rates across their paddock, which optimises their expenditures on chemicals and fertilisers.
The demo day at North Cunderdin promises to be an accessible learning experience for those who could stand to reap the benefits of availing themselves of this precision spreading technology.
"What we aim to do is show growers how it works, and what can be achieved pretty easily and how farmers can use the data on their headers and machines to get variable rate maps," Mr Minkey said.
"We're going to have a 101 on how to actually create the maps and put it into practice; we go through the gamut of dealing with data and how it's best used."
Machines will be lined up in the paddock, with experts going into detail about how a spreader and a tractor communicate, or with a seeder or a sprayer.
"It's all about putting it out in the field so the farmers can actually see what's happening," he said.
"We're also doing a seeder set-up workshop; so basically how to set up your seeder bar for even distribution or even variable rate distribution in the paddock.
"The main thing is, we've identified this gap between new technology and new machinery, and how farmers can use them to better their farming system there's not much point to new technology when there isn't an understanding as to the benefits of it."
The education won't stop there Mr Minkey said there were plans for similar events over the next two years.
"A big component of what we're trying to do is have farmers talk to experts, farmers talking with farmers that kind of networking where people can feel relaxed and talk about what they've done on farms and what's worked and hasn't worked," he said.
