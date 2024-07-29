Online Hub officially launched prior to industry information webinar

An online platform designed to bolster the Australian Wool industry's Emergency Animal Disease (EAD) response plan, improve commercial traceability and increase trust in the effective transferal of critical information within the domestic supply chain has been dubbed Australian Wool Traceability Hub (AWTH).
AWTH was officially launched on July 29 and an industry wide webinar scheduled on July 31 aimed at providing participants with the relevant knowledge and confidence, in the platform designed to enhance traceability across the Australian wool supply chain.
Constituting a significant collaboration of industry bodies, the Hub is a partnership between: Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors (ACWEP), Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX), Australian Wool Handlers (AWH), Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA), National Council of Wool Brokers of Australia (NCWBA) and WoolProducers Australia (WPA).
Maintaining Australian wool's reputation for production of gold standard quality fibre on the international stage, the AWTH initiative underscores the industry's commitment to ensuring it will match the world's best wool with trusted data.
The AWTH will:
"Through the Hub, we are reinforcing the industry's dedication to transparency and responsible practices," AWI CEO John Roberts said.
"The Hub will serve as a testament to our collective efforts to maintain the integrity and trust that Australian wool is known for worldwide."
The Hub provides a digital platform to track the journey of wool from farm to processor, ensuring a chain of custody and provenance.
"The Hub will leverage Australia's world-leading wool identification and traceability technologies, WoolClip and eBale," AWEX CEO Mark Grave said.
"WoolClip is the on-farm digital data capture tool for Australian wool growers which easily allows growers to scan eBales at the source of origin and record each bale's unique identifying number.
"With continued adoption and use of eBale and WoolClip, wool growers can be key contributors to Australian wool's traceability data that will enable the Hub."
The woolgrower's Property Identification Code (PIC) is an essential requirement of the Hub. "The PIC is the starting point for the whole traceability pathway: where was this wool produced?" NCWSBA president Rowan Woods said.
"The wool industry is competing for market share, and to be a viable competitor in that market, we must confidently be able to start the whole process by proudly declaring where the wool came from.
"The PIC does that."
The Hub aims to assist industry and government manage potential biosecurity threats in a quicker and more efficient manner.
A vital part of managing any EAD outbreak is being able to track and locate wool, ranging from the farm to the wool store, wool dump or shipping containers and all the way to processing locations.
The Hub will aim to provide that data to statutory authorities and industry who can then make
informed decisions to manage an EAD/biosecurity response.
It is anticipated that more than 90 per cent of bales will be traceable via the Hub by July 2025.
"Effective disease control relies on rapid traceability," WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said.
"The Hub will improve disease containment and response by enabling more streamlined tracing of wool"
"The quicker we can respond and eradicate a major disease, the quicker we can return to trade."
The Hub is a demonstration of the sector's commitment to investing in areas where it can best offer support in a precompetitive, industry good, space.
It is a clear signal the Australian wool industry is not only collaborating to meet the challenges but also taking initiative to pave the way for a more sustainable and successful future.
AWTA is responsible for the Hub management.
"The Australian Wool Industry relies on test certificates and objective measurement in the marketing and processing of wool, both domestically and with overseas trading partners," AWTA managing director Michael Jackson said.
"Integrating that information within the Hub will strengthen the local supply chain and ensure Australia can respond quickly and effectively to an EAD outbreak.
"AWTA's role in the ongoing management of the Hub will promote confidence and trust in the platform."
"No other wool producing country can boast a national independent data hub such as the Hub," ACWEP President Josh Lamb said.
"This makes Australia market leaders in the digital space for product identification and traceability.
"The Hub coupled with existing technologies gives industry the ability to better meet international customers' requirements and also negate some impacts of potential EAD
outbreaks"
