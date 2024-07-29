Farm Weekly
Home/News

Online Hub officially launched prior to industry information webinar

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
July 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWI CEO John Roberts said the Hub reinforced the industry's commitment transparency and best practice management. Picture supplied by AWI.
AWI CEO John Roberts said the Hub reinforced the industry's commitment transparency and best practice management. Picture supplied by AWI.

An online platform designed to bolster the Australian Wool industry's Emergency Animal Disease (EAD) response plan, improve commercial traceability and increase trust in the effective transferal of critical information within the domestic supply chain has been dubbed Australian Wool Traceability Hub (AWTH).

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.