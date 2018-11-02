Farm Weekly launches new website

WELCOME to Farm Weekly’s new and improved website www.farmweekly.com.au - a site designed to showcase the best agricultural news and information from across the State.

As Western Australia’s most trusted source of news and information for primary producers and agribusiness, www.farmweekly.com.au offers an engaging reader experience anywhere, any time via desktop, laptop or mobile.

Farm Weekly editor Darren O’Dea said articles were easier to read and faster to load.

“The streamlined functions are optimised for faster page and story navigation and a more engaging user experience, plus easier sharing on your social network,” Mr O’Dea said.

General manager Trevor Emery said the new look www.farmweekly.com.au supported and complemented the “must have” weekly printed publication.

“We’re evolving and adapting just as our audiences and advertisers are experiencing significant change. But our commitment to providing the best reading isn’t changing, including our trusted coverage of the important issues affecting primary producers,” Mr Emery said.

“As the trusted voice of agriculture in Western Australia, Farm Weekly will continue to deliver quality journalism and essential information,” Mr Emery said.

The website’s new advertiser opportunities allow business to reach Farm Weekly’s growing online audience.

Farm Weekly is an integral part of the Fairfax Agricultural Media national network - Australia’s leading provider of specialist agricultural news and information to primary producers nationally.

“Locally via Farm Weekly in Western Australia we have the State covered. Through our network of publications like Farm Weekly in each State and its supporting website, we can also offer a national solution like no other.”