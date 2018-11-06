Don the green for National Ag Day

Australians are being urged to don a green shirt and show their support for farmers on National Ag Day on Wednesday November 21.

Now in its second year, National Agriculture Day is supported by the National Farmers’ Federation and Fairfax Agricultural Media.

The theme of AgDay 2018 is #GrowforGood.

NFF president Fiona Simson said Australians were being asked to stop and consider how agriculture makes the world a better place.



“Whether it’s helping feed a hungry world, caring for our environment, or creating jobs in disadvantaged communities – every day our farmers #GrowForGood,” she said.

“Many people don’t know that Australian agriculture is the largest employer in many regions of rural and remote communities with 26 per cent of its employees being indigenous.



“Australia also grows 93 per cent of our own food supply and export two thirds of our produce.”

More than 60 community events have already been registered on the National Ag Day website, a huge jump on 2017 when 35 events were held across the country.

This year, participants are being encouraged to wear green to highlight Australia’s world class credentials when it comes to sustainable farming.

Australians are also asked to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #AgDay AU and #GrowForGood.

NFF are also hosting a national Ag Day Photo Competition.

Upload a photo to the website that captures what Aussie agriculture means to you for the chance to win $500 and an AgDay prize pack.

To register an event or find an AgDay event near you, to enter the photo comp, access AgDay farm facts, social media and classroom resources or for any AgDay updates visit www.agday.org.au

