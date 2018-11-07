Time to recognise WA business woman

TELSTRA is encouraging WA’s regional communities to get behind their local successful business women, across all industries, and nominate them in the 2019 Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

Time is fast running out.

Nominations close this Thursday, November 8 for the awards which shine a light on women who have challenged the status quo, gone their own way and achieved success in business.

Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador and chief operations officer Robyn Denholm said the program, now in its 24th year, continued to recognise outstanding women who are transforming the way we do business.

“The Telstra Business Women’s Awards exist because the achievements of business women in leadership deserve to be celebrated. We shine a light on those who, by undoing traditional approaches to business, are setting examples to inspire others,” Ms Denholm.

“Anyone can nominate a business woman, and if you are one yourself, we encourage you to enter the program, stand in the spotlight and be recognised for your achievements.”

The 2019 program consists of five categories to celebrate women across a broad spectrum of industries and business types: Small Business, Medium & Large Business, Public Sector & Academia, For Purpose & Social Enterprise, and Emerging Leader.

2017 Telstra Australian Corporate and Private Award winner and WA Business Woman of the Year, Jennifer Franceschi, has been in the avocado industry since her first summer job in 1974.

READ MORE:

Ms Franceschi said winning the award has enabled her to reflect on her achievements through her career and has given her additional confidence to back herself.

“Winning the Award made me look at myself and see the strengths that at times I never realised I had. It gave me a stronger sense of self-worth and belief in my capacity to make a difference,” Ms Franceshi said.

“Having the opportunity to sit and talk to women from all walks of life, who all face the same challenges, really helps you acknowledge your own contributions.

“Since winning, my network has broadened and I have had many requests to speak at events. I have also been motivated to find new ways to empower women.

To nominate - go to telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate.