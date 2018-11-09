Italian weaving company buys share in G Schneider

Premium Italian weaving company Marzotto Wool Manufacturing has purchased a share in the Schneider Group’s wool buying operations in both Australia and New Zealand.

The G Schneider Australia board recently approved the sale of a 25 per cent share to Marzotto, as well as the same share in the New Zealand operation.

Marzotto Wool Manufacturing is part of the Marzotto Group, one of the largest wool weavers in the world, founded over 180 years ago in Valdagno, Italy.

Marzotto includes other brands such as Marlane, Tallia di Delfino, Guabello and Estethia G.B.Conte.

G Schneider Australia managing director Tim Marwedel said the two companies have had a relationship for a number of years, so this transaction is a “very exciting” move for both parties.

The two companies are already partners in wool combing facilities in Italy and Egypt.

Mr Marwedel said Marzotto’s clients have been demanding more information about where their products come from, so this was a “perfect fit” to get them closer to woolgrowers.

“They know us, they trust us, they appreciate the quality of wool we buy, so they chose us as their vehicle,” he said.

He said Marzotto’s influence would not cause any systematic changes to G Schneider, but would simply mean it “will get busier”.

They intend to start actively looking for woolgrower partners who want to be a part of the story.

Marzotto Group chief executive Davide Favrin said they wanted to created an integrated supply chain from farm to fabric.

“By joining forces with G Schneider Australia, we can make our supply chain more transparent and offer a fully traceable and sustainable product to our brand and retail clients,” Mr Favrin said.

Marzotto Wool Manufacturing chief executive Giorgio Todesco said linking closely with woolgrowers will enable Marzotto to have better control over wool quality.

“Combining quality, full traceability and especially sustainability will give us a competitive advantage,” Mr Todesco said.

The story Italian weaving company buys share in G Schneider first appeared on Stock & Land.