CLAAS vindicates Esperance move

AGWEST Machinery dealer principal Bruce Cunningham took a big punt setting up a branch in Esperance.

But the laconic former Case IH dealer has again justified his move with the Esperance branch celebrating its first birthday.

And according to branch sales manager Athol Kennedy, small steps of growth paint a positive picture for the future.

“The Esperance district is highly competitive but we have come into the market with some very good quality products,” Athol said.

“These include our Fendt and Challenger tractor ranges which already are well established and have achieved significant market share.

“We also have great expectations for the new Massey Ferguson range of tractors, headers and hay equipment.”

Athol is gearing for a busy harvest demoing the new Seven Series Challenger track tractor as a chase tractor.

It will pull a 35 tonne capacity Davimac chaser bin.

Athol also is scheduling ‘demo spots’ for the new AGCO Massey Ferguson IDEAL header, which is the nearest thing to an autonomous header on the market.

If you would like to try out the IDEAL, call Athol (0400 278 548) and ask if he has any vacancies in his schedule.

CLAAS also claims its new Lexion is near-robot, which means operators need to be up-skilling in preparation.