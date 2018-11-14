Mixed results for shedding breed studs

Holding the $8800 top-priced shedding breed ram sold by Broun Garnett Lambmasters at the inaugural Elders South West Invitational ram sale was Elders stud stock representative Preston Clarke (left) who purchased the ram on behalf of Gary and Judy Doyle, Montara station, Wentworth, New South Wales. With him were Lambmaster stud principal Neil Garnett, Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll and Lambmaster co-breeder Brent Watson, Margaret River.

SHEDDING breed ram sale results took a slight tumble this year on the back of the rising popularity of wool.

That said, with the final numbers in from sales of Dorper, White Dorper, Kojak, UltraWhite and Lambmaster rams, the results were far from negative, with the overall average price per shedding ram down by only $92 on last year.

All up 570 shedding rams were offered under the hammer in WA this year, of which 477 sold to achieve an 84 per cent clearance, back 3pc on 2017 when 502 of 575 were sold.

Shedders grossed $799,750, down $88,350 and reached an average of $1677 per ram, down $92 on last year as mentioned earlier.

The 2017 top price of $6100 paid for a BreedersBEST Kojak was bested by three of the five breeds sold this year, with Lambmasters topping at $8800, White Dorpers reaching $6900 and UltraWhites $6600, while Dorpers matched last year’s top at $6100 and Kojaks weren’t far behind, topping at $6000.

There were three total clearances achieved in the shedding breeds this year, two of which were at Dorper sales and one in the inaugural Lambmaster offering of 12 sires.

Dorper

This year three studs offered Dorper rams at auction in WA, with a positive result for the breed recorded by the end of the selling season.

Between Douwana, Ida Vale and Kaya Dorper studs a total of 114 rams were offered, 19 less than last year, but 12 more sold with 108 Dorper rams going to new homes after the hammers fell.

It meant the gross of $159,150 was up by $55,350 on the 2017 season and the average which was set at $1474 was up by $393.

The strong average result was largely due to the result posted by the team of 45 Douwana Dorpers offered at the annual Chapman Valley Breeders ram sale this year.

These achieved a total clearance after meeting with fierce competition from some eager buyers who pushed the average price per ram to $1833, representing a rise of $718 in average for the Douwana stud and the highest average posted across the Dorper and White Dorper breeds, aside from the single $5000 White Dorper sold by KD Genetics at the IGA Perth Royal Show.

But the Douwana team didn’t earn total bragging rights, with the largest offering of 49 Dorpers presented by Kaya Dorpers selling to a total clearance, as well as achieving the breed top price of $6100.

The top-priced Dorper was knocked down to Roy Addis, Landmark Breeding, who was taking instructions over the phone from regular Kaya buyer Mark Cullinin, Kelleen Holdings, Wentworth, New South Wales.

The ram had ABSVs including -0.46 BWT, 6.3 WWT, 10.2 PWWT, -0.4 PFAT, 1.2 PEMD, -34 PWEC, 0.1 NLW, 2.3 Dress, 1.7 LMY, -0.4 IMF, 1.7 SF5 and a 133.7 SRC index.

Douwana achieved a top price of $3400 at the Chapman Valley sale, while Ida Vale saw a top of $1000 paid at its sale.

All three Dorper sales saw their clearances under the hammer improve, with Ida Vale’s clearance of 70pc rising the most, up by 34pc, while Douwana improved 3pc and Kaya improved 15pc.

White Dorper

In the White Dorper sales in WA this year, things were fairly steady on the 2017 sale results, with the same amount of rams offered and only three less sold when 115 of 158 were cleared at auction.

It represented a 73pc clearance, down just by 2pc on the 2017 sale when 118 of 158 were sold.

The average per ram across the six White Dorper sales this year was firm on the previous season, down by just $1 at $1119, with increases in sale averages at four fixtures aiding in the effort.

This year’s top-priced White Dorper sold under the hammer in WA was from the Kaya stud, selling for $6900 to an online bidder via AuctionsPlus.

It was also the second top-priced shedding breed ram sold at auction in 2018.

The July 2016-drop ram had ASBVs including -0.29 BWT, 6.9 WWT, 12.1 PWWT, -0.1 PFAT, 1.1 PEMD, -29 PWEC, 0.0 NLW, 2.9 Dress, 1.6 LMY, -0.3 IMF, -0.2 SFS and a 129 SRC index.

The Kaya stud also posted the best individual average at White Dorper sales this year at $1290, up $100 on last year, following the $5000 average posted at the IGA Perth Royal Show when KD Genetics sold the only White Dorper ram in the sale for the amount.

Ida Vale posted the next highest average in the White Dorper sales at $1109, representing a $53 increase on last year, also achieving the highest individual gross this year at $62,100.

Looking to sale clearances, two studs posted higher than breed average clearances when Royston cleared 87pc and Ida Vale cleared 81pc, while the Landmark Mt Barker and Royston sales improved their individual clearances on last year by 34pc and 12pc respectively.

Other shedding breeds

Three other shedding breeds were presented at sales in WA this year, including one new addition.

Collectively BreedersBEST Kojaks, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhites and Broun Garnett Lambmasters took a dip in the numbers, selling a reduced clearance of 254 from 298 rams offered on the back of the 2017 total clearance.

The combined gross figure was down by $140,200 and the average down by $234 with 36 less rams sold than last year.

Despite lower prices in comparison to last year, looking at the individual sale results these shedding types still made good money at auction.

Overall top-price honours across all shedding breeds this year went to the newly introduced Lambmaster breed, with 12 sires offered and sold at the equally new inaugural Elders South West Invitational ram sale which topped at $8800.

READ MORE:

The ram was purchased by Gary and Judy Doyle, Montara station, Wentworth, New South Wales, with Mr Doyle saying he was impressed by the ram’s overall conformation and strength.

The third top-priced shedder of the year behind the Kaya White Dorper was the $6600 top-priced ram sold at the Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite sale.

It also went to an Eastern States buyer with Nonning White Dorper stud representative Angus McTaggart, Naracoorte, South Australia, travelling to WA to make the successful bid.

The ram had Sheep Genetics Australia figures including -0.06 BWT, 6.4 WWT, 10.5 PWWT, 1.4 PFAT, 2.1 PEMD, 170.34 CP+ and 109.52 Lamb 20:20 index.

The top-priced Kojak ram sold by BreedersBEST this year sold locally for $6000 to Bruce Clarke, Goomalling.

The ram had the highest WWT in the catalogue at 58.5kg and among the top three rams in the catalogue for PWWT at 69kg.

It also had data including 30.8mm EMD, 3.6 FD and scored 352.8 for growth (gm/hd/day).

Looking to individual sale averages, all three sales individually performed better than every White Dorper and Dorper sale, with Lambmasters averaging $3625 (12 sold from 12 offered), UltraWhites averaging $2130 (155 sold from 189) and Kojaks averaging $1590 (87 sold from 97).

In terms of clearance, the three breeds collectively saw 85pc of the 2018 yarding sold under the hammer, back from the 100pc clearance last year.

