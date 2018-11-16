Quality weaner and yearlings at first sale

ARE you in the market for quality young cattle?

If you are, then make sure you are headed to the Elders weaner and yearling cattle sale at Boyanup on Wednesday, November 21.

The feature sale, which will be the first for the season, will start at 1pm and the Elders South West network is expecting to yard about 600 yearlings and young weaned calves in the fixture.

The yarding will comprise of predominantly British breed types (Angus, Murray Grey, South Devon and Red Angus), while there will also be some lines carrying a European breed (Charolais, Black Simmental and Limousin) influence.

The yearling steers and heifers have been especially prepared for this sale and there quality won’t disappoint while the sizable run of quality weaners have all been weaned for a minimum of 14 days, meaning all the work has already been done for buyers.

An example of the February-drop heifer weaners on offer from the Telini family, G & RM Telini, Dardanup. The weaners are sired by Angus-Limousin bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said being the first weaner sale of the season Elders would have a really good mix of weaners and yearlings on offer.

“The vendors have done a great job of presenting the cattle especially for this fixture and the quality of the offering is sure to impress,” Mr Carroll said.

“The yearlings in the sale will suit those buyers chasing cattle which are a little heavier with some maturity that would just need some topping up.

“When it comes to the weaners on offer they have all been weaned for a minimum of 14 days and therefore are ready for the buyer either to put in the paddock or on grain.”

The yearling offering will kick off the sale and one of the biggest vendors in this section will be MK & RE Barnes, Waterloo.

The Waterloo operation has nominated 27 Angus steers and 18 Murray Grey steers which are all 16-18 months old.

The steers were all purchased in as lightweight weaners from February through to April this year and have been prepared for this sale.

Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett said the line would present in store condition and would weigh from 330 to 380 kilograms.

The operation will also offer four Red Angus steers which are slightly younger at 12-14 months.

Buyers looking for yearlings carrying some European influence won’t need to look any further than the Charolais-Angus cross yearlings from Gavin Russell, Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook.

In the sale Callanish will present 24 steers and nine heifers which are sired by the operation’s homebred Charolais bulls and out of Angus cows also based on the operation’s own bloodlines.

Mr Barrett said the 16-18mo yearlings were from a group of later calves from last year’s drop.

“They will weigh from 420-450kg and would be ideal for anyone looking for cattle to feed on,” Mr Barrett said.

Also trucking in yearlings for the sale will be TH & L Gibbs, Dardanup, which has nominated 18 Angus steers (18-20mo) and two Angus heifers (16-18mo).

The steers and heifers from the Gibbs are all owner-bred and based on Blackrock and Mordallup Angus bloodlines.

Mr Barrett said the steers would weigh 440-480kg and were in forward store condition.

Other bigger yearling lines will come from G & B Cooper, Donnybrook, which will offer 24 Angus steers (16-20mo) and P & JA Middleton, Lowden, with 27 Angus and Murray Grey heifers (16-18mo).

The WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, will be one of the biggest vendors in the weaner section of the sale when it trucks in 70 Angus weaner steers which were dropped in March/April.

In the weaner section of the sale Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, will be the largest vendor when it offers 80 weaners.

In the breakdown it will present 60 Black Simmental-Angus cross mixed sex calves and 20 Angus steers.

The Black Simmental-Angus cross calves are sired by Bonnydale Black Simmental bulls and out of Angus cows based on Koojan Hills bloodlines.

This is the second drop of Black Simmental cross calves to be offered by the operation as it focuses on increasing the amount of kilograms going out the door.

Both lines were dropped in March/April as a result of an out of cycle joining and were yard weaned on November 6.

At weaning both lines were treated with Eprinex, Multi-Min, 7in1 for a second time after receiving their first treatments at marking plus Piliguard and Bovillis MH + IBR (first dose).

The WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, will also fill plenty of pens in the sale with 70 extremely quiet, Angus weaner steers, which are on the market earlier than normal.

An example of the Black Simmental-Angus cross weaners which will be offered in the sale by Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup. In the sale Alcoa Farmlands will offer 60 Black Simmental-Angus cross weaners and 20 Angus weaner steers.

The March/April drop calves are from the operation’s herd of 320 Angus breeders and are either AI-bred by Rennylea Edmond and out of heifers or sired by bulls carrying Blackrock and Diamond Tree Angus bloodlines.

Come sale day the line will have been weaned for three weeks and average 280kg.

At weaning (paddock weaned) the calves received Beachport Liquid Minerals in their water.

They have also been treated with 5in1 twice and Cobalife.

Also offering good numbers in the weaner run will be Michael and Brad Telini, G & RM Telini, Dardanup.

The Telini family has nominated 50 February-drop Angus and Murray Grey cross heifer weaners which are expected to weigh from 280-320kg.

The heifers are sired by Angus-Limousin bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.

The Angus bloodlines used in the herd are Monterey and Diamond Tree while the Limousin goes back to the Burnside stud.

The line was yard weaned on November 5 and has had a single 5in1 treatment plus Cydectin at weaning.

Also offering numbers will be Norsca, Balingup, which will offer 60 Black Simmental and Angus cross mixed sex weaners while Glenroy Trading, Beverley, will have 32 Murray Grey mixed sex weaners on offer.

Collie producers ER & KE Martin will also present a nice line of 20 Murray Grey steer weaners which will weigh 280kg and show a great temperament.