Ideal property for diversifying income

WEST Texas is an excellent opportunity to acquire a reliable rural property with multiple income avenues.

The 177-hectare blue gum plantation has a steady stream of revenue, generating $17,500 including GST every quarter until 2021.

The plantation part of the property also has a small area of pasture.

If the plantation were to be harvested and cleared, it would measure about 190-200ha of good grazing country.

West Texas has great potential and would be well suited to running cattle or a firewood supply business could be established.

The country is gently undulating with original vegetation comprising jarrah, tea-tree, redgum and sheoak.

There is a good mix of soil types from loams, sand over ironstone and clay gravels with smaller areas of sands.

A mix of pastures over most of the property are made up of ryes, clovers and kikuyu grass.

Water supply is great with two bores (one requires attention), four dams and an excellent soak.

Two rainwater tanks supply domestic water.

The abundant water supply is complemented by 700 millimetres to 800mm of annual rainfall.

Divided into three main paddocks, West Texas is fenced with Ringlock and plain wire electric on steel and wooden posts.

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage is in reasonable condition and has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, lounge room, verandahs and carport.

Farm infrastructure comprises a large general purpose shed including a two-stand shearing shed, another general purpose shed, machinery shed, workshop and lean-to with some cemented areas and power.

There is also a set of older wooden cattle yards which are in fair condition.

Located in a prime region of the Great Southern, this property is close to Albany Airport, Mt Barker, Albany city and the flourishing Mt Barker and Porongurup wine region.

The property is about 25 kilometres north of Albany on Mawson Road and about 400km south east of Perth.

Albany has excellent government services and quality sporting facilities, pristine beaches and prime national parks, great shopping facilities and much more to provide all the services and amenities for a comfortable country lifestyle.

Private and public schools are serviced by a bus which drives past the property’s front gate daily.