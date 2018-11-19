Dams funding flows as election approaches

The federal government has doubled the funding pledged for building new dams with a $500 million boost to the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.



The fund has set aside $60 million for feasability studies and, following today’s announcement, more than $1 billion to co-fund the construction of water infrastructure projects in partnership with the state and territory governments.

The federal government committed to three new projects in Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland.

There’s $2m for a feasibility study to assess options to build new water infrastructure to increase water supply and security in the North and South Burnett regions in Qld.

It will supply $1m to co-fund the completion of the approval processes for the Southern Forest Irrigation Scheme in WA.

The government will also spend $250,000 to co-fund pre-contruiction work on the Coldstream Recycled Water Pipeline in the Yarra Ranges North East of Melbourne.

Acting Prime Minister and Nationals’ Leader Michael McCormack was in Gladstone, Qld today to announce the boost to the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.



“We aren’t afraid to back dams. We want to build more of them,” Mr McCormack said.

“If we want to create jobs and grow regional Australia then we need to add water.

“This announcement will turbocharge the construction of water infrastructure in regional Australia because our agricultural industries expect it and our communities deserve it.

“This is yet another investment the Liberal and Nationals’ Government is making in regional communities to ensure water security and help create jobs and opportunities in the regions.”

Agriculture and Water Minister David Littleproud said water means wealth and jobs in the regions.

“As a former rural bank manager, I know the value of a megalitre of water to a rural community,” he said.

More information is available at: https://infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund/.



The story Dams funding flows as election approaches first appeared on Farm Online.