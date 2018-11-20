Time to prepare for bushfire season

Emergency Services Minister Francis Logan is warning Western Australians to take immediate action to prepare themselves, their family and their property for bushfires this summer.

The warning comes as wildfires in California, USA, have taken the lives of at least 50 people, with many more still missing and more than 9200 homes and buildings destroyed.

Last year 5000 fires raged across Western Australia, burning a total of 4.5 million hectares of bush.

This is equal to seven times the Perth metropolitan area.

"Western Australians know all too well the devastating and potentially deadly impact fires can have,” Mr Logan said.

"No one can afford to be complacent.

"Volunteer and career firefighters do an amazing job trying to protect communities during a bushfire but there will never be enough of them to knock on every door and save every home.