Falls Creek residents woke to an unseasonable 10cm dusting of snow overnight. Photo: @fallsaustralia

YESTERDAY it was dust storms across western NSW, now there are reports of unseasonable snowfall through Alpine regions in eastern Australia.

A vigourous low pressure system tracked through Victoria overnight, bringing snowfalls down as low as 1000 metres.

At Falls Creek, there were reports of moderate falls of 10 centimetres of snow as the temperature dropped to -2 overnight.

There was also snow in parts of the NSW Alps as the cold front pushed through.

Around a thousand kilometres to the north there was welcome precipitation of another sort, with a rain band delivering between 25 and 75mm over much of south-west Queensland and northern NSW.

New England did especially well, with many centres recording over 50mm, while on the Liverpool Plains 40-60mm of rain will be enough to get summer croppers interested in planting.

The wild weather is expected to continue today with temperatures in Victoria and southern NSW unlikely to push above 20 degrees anywhere.

It is a marked contrast to Monday, where temperatures got into the high 30s in many regions.

The story Snow, heavy rain as wild weather continues first appeared on Farm Online.