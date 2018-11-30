Nominations open for CBH director elections

NOMINATIONS for the 2019 CBH Group Member Director Elections are now open.

There is one vacancy in each of Districts 2, 3 and 4.

Eligible candidates have until 12 noon on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, to lodge their nomination.

The coming elections will be conducted by the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC).

CBH grower members who are interested in becoming a CBH director are encouraged to apply for an information pack and nomination form from WAEC returning officer, Phil Richards, by email at waec@waec.wa.gov.au or by calling 9214 0443.

The directors whose three-year terms will expire at the CBH Group annual general meeting on Friday, February 22, 2019 and who are eligible to stand for re-election are Derek Clauson, Kevin Fuchsbichler and Trevor Badger.

Mr Clauson announced in September that he would not be seeking re-election beyond his current term.

Candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.

Following the close of nominations, subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district, grower members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice and those votes will be counted immediately after the close of poll at 10am on Monday, February 18, 2019.