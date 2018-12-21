Make the most of fodder with mixing

LOW rainfall seasons have proved the value of processing fodder to maximise supplementary feeding.

Not only is waste largely eliminated but feed can be enhanced with the addition of grain and molasses and other nutritious additives.

Simply feeding out hay to animals can result in wastage of up to 30 per cent and the use of hay rings and hay feeders can reduce this wastage to some extent.

But to get the best value from available fodder reserves using a vertical cutter, mixer or feeder will dramatically reduce wastage by cutting hay, silage or straw to a uniform length.

This prevents the animal from selecting the more tasty morsels like grain-rich heads.

With the advent of improved seasonal conditions, by processing hay and silage then adding grain, many stud breeders and beef producers are proving the value of the vertical mixers for topping up their livestock.

Dairy farmers have suffered severely with the fall in prices and are able to maintain profits by increased production.

Eastern Spreaders Pty Ltd is the Australian distributor for the well-proven NDE vertical mixers from Canada and has delivered these machines to all States of Australia.

The features that make NDE the premium vertical mixer available are:

Long lasting carbide insert knives which commonly last 4000 hours cutting.

An auger design which ensures thorough mixing, complete emptying and no ‘hot spots’.

Choice of models ranging from 11 cubic metres to 20m3 in single auger models, up to 32m3 in dual augers, while a 42m3 unit is available in a triple auger mixer.

Dual auger models, from 25m3 to 32m3, have a patented stepped floor that ensures that the product from both augers circulates from one to the other.

If both augers are on the same floor level, achieving a consistent mix is very difficult.

Various configurations are available, with front or side delivery elevators, and all machines are fitted with Weightronix scales.

Eastern Spreaders has also been appointed as Australian distributors for RENN roller mills from Canada.

RENN has been in the business of feed processing for more than 50 years and has a range of equipment to suit different applications.

Popular sizes currently available have 30.5, 70 or 76.2 centimetre wide rollers in portable PTO drive models with a folding 3.6 metre unloading auger.

The 40.6cm diameter rollers are precision-machined and dynamically balanced.

Eastern Spreaders have in stock a wide range of mixers and mills and carry a full inventory of spare parts.