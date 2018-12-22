Extra half-million dollars for Ballarat cattle sellers Paul Righetti, Clunes sold Poll Hereford steers he purchased as young calf outfits from the Birdsville Track, SA 12 months ago

Orders placed from northern NSW, Tasmania and South Australia competed with South Gippsland and local buyers for cattle in the December sale.

Remembering an old friend and colleague, Pat Mangan, Geelong sold the last pen of steers drafted by Alan Vizard before his untimely passing last week. They worked together as agent and client and tour operators for more than 27 years.

Cowboys of the future: Denny Maher, Sam Molesworth, Will Molesworth, Matty Golding and Tom Freeman.

Alison Maher, Scotsburn and son Denny sold Charolais and Angus steers in the December sale

James Molesworth, with sons Sam and Will, had a terrific sale with Ballark Angus steer weaners.

Vin Richards, Blampied, was a volume seller off-loading 220 Angus weaners. He was very pleased with his considering the year when in October conditions looked serious.

Regular sellers at Ballarat, Anthony Hirst, Avenue Range, SA and Nick Heffernan, Landmark, Kingston, SA had an exceptional result with their Seriston Charolais-Shorthorn and Angus weaners, gauging the market as "easily 30c/kg live better". Tweet Facebook of

Demand and prices surged strongly at Ballarat’s final store cattle markets for 2018.



Riding high on the back of the recent widespread rain, a bus load of extra agent orders descended, particularly from South Gippsland and along with strong feeder interest from South Australia, northern NSW and also Tasmania, drove an average lift of $100- $120 a head across the market, with some sales $200 better placed.



The notable exception to the surge in prices was the opening demand for heavy grown steers. Here prices slipped an average 10 cents a kilogram live as heavy grown steers made $1400 to $1740 a head to average 284c/kg compared to the 295-305c/kg price range of the previous sale.

Feeder weight steers, 450 to 550 kg, were sold firm to five cents higher with greatest lift applied to the lighter-end weights. Heavy feeders made $1310 to $1590 and average 289c/kg while lighter feeders, 360 to 450kg, were 10 cents dearer making $1040 to $1270, average 301c/kg.



However it was from here on in the market when the pens of new season’s weaners were penned that demand and prices saw the greatest lift in the market.



Heavier end steer weaners, 320- 360kg, mostly made $1000 $1170 a head and averaged 335c/kg compared to 288c/kg average in the November sale.



Lighter steer weaners, weighed at less than 320kg, saw very few sold for less than $900 a head whereas large numbers were purchased last month from $650- $850.

The rise in the heifer market was equally as strong.



Prices lifted 20- 25c/kg and more in places as a broad range of eager feeder orders drove set a base rate of 270c/kg for heifers weight above 400 to 450kg, and 270 to 300c/kg for lighter heifers with a small number taken as future breeders.



The December sale offered 3027 head. Traders were notified that Ballarat will not host a store market in January ahead of its four feature annual sales being conducted in February.

The story Extra half-million dollars for Ballarat cattle sellers first appeared on Stock & Land.