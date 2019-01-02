Record-breaking harvest hits 15.7mt

IT was a record breaking week for the Kwinana zone last week with 7.7 million tonnes of grain delivered so far for the harvest season.

The zone received about 350,000 tonnes last week pushing it past the previous grain receival record of 7.5mt.

This takes total receivals to 15.7mt up to last Friday.

"Yields have been higher than anticipated across most parts of the Kwinana zone after a favourable season, leading to a record-breaking harvest for the zone," CBH Operations acting general manager Ben Raisbeck said.

"Kwinana has joined the Geraldton and Esperance zones in surpassing delivery expectations for this season, while Albany is tipped to reach its estimates as harvest continues at a steady pace into 2019."

Despite the record breaking week, grain receivals have slowed down across the State with many growers reaching the end of their harvest programs and others pausing operations over the Christmas period.

"Lots of sites are now closed for the season and the majority will be closed before the new year, with only a few sites staying open into January to finish off the season," CBH Kwinana zone assistant manager Allan Walker said.

The Geraldton zone has also slowed down into the new year with only a few sites open in the south of the zone, including the Geraldton terminal.

This season the zone has surpassed expectations by more than 30 per cent with total receivals now at 3.2mt.

But last week was slow with only 140,000t received within the seven days leading up to Christmas.

The Esperance zone has also seen receivals slow down dramatically over the past week as growers finish harvesting this season's crop.

About 140,000t was delivered throughout the week, bringing the Esperance zone total to 2.2mt for the season.

"A number of sites are now closed for the year and the remainder of the sites are expected to be closed around New Year," CBH Esperance zone manager Mick Daw said.

Closing in on the finish of harvest, with more than 80 per cent of the program completed when Farm Weekly visited in mid-December, were Xantippe farmers Steven Carter (left) and his sons Todd and Gavin. "We've been lucky with a fairly good season," Steven said. "We had a dry September but the crops weren't as bad as I thought they would be and the quality is excellent, with negligible screenings. "Probably the only blemish was canola which looked really good but ran out of moisture. "We're taking off Cobra wheat here and it's going between one and 2.5 tonnes (a hectare)." Photo: Ken Wilson.

The Albany zone was tipped to be the last zone standing as receivals continue into January.

Receiving 312,000t last week has taken receival totals to 2.4mt for the season.

Most grain received last week was wheat, with 833,000t delivered within the zone to date.

Barley receivals for the year have reached 1.2mt, while canola deliveries sit at 275,000t.

"A number of sites, particularly in the north of the zone, are closing as harvest winds up but we expect that harvest in southern and western areas will continue into January," Albany zone manager Greg Thornton said.

Looking at the grain market prior to Christmas, grower selling was particularly strong for wheat as growers looked to take advantage of strong prices.

Australian Hard values traded above $400 per tonne free in store, and APW in the $360's per tonne free in store, which are traditionally very good prices.

Since Christmas, the market has been somewhat quiet as growers and the market focus on the Christmas and New Year break, with limited activity expected until into the new year.

Likewise, the international market is also quiet as the festive season public holidays take up a large proportion of the week.