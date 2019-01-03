Nominees announced for CBH board election

THE election process for member directors of CBH has begun with nine nominees vying for three board positions.

Following the closure of nominations on Wednesday, the Western Australian Electoral Commission advised CBH of the nominations for board positions in District 2, District 3 and District 4.

At least one district will have a new board member with Derek Clauson announcing in September that he would be stepping down as a director, leaving the contest for District 2 wide open.

Two nominees were received for this district, with Chris Antonio from Northam to go up against Jeff Seaby of Mukinbudin.

Mr Clauson was elected as a director of CBH in February 2013.

He is currently chairman of the Workplace Health and Safety Committee, chairman of the Network and Engineering Committee and a member of the Investment Committee.

He runs a mixed farming operation at Yelbeni and Bencubbin and has past experience as a chairman of ASX-listed companies and had served as a director of various companies in the UK, USA, Hong Kong and Singapore.

In addition, Mr Clauson served as a chairman and deputy chairman of many agricultural-based organisations and had previously served as a shire president and deputy shire president.

He also formerly held the position of president of the WAFarmers Grains Council.

In District 3, current director Kevin Fuchsbichler will stand again with Stephen Strange, Bruce Rock, the only other candidate to nominate in this district.

Mr Fuchsbichler was elected as a director of the CBH in April 2007 and is currently a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Workplace Health and Safety Committee.

District 4 will be one to watch with a total of five nominees set to run, including current director Trevor Badger, Pingrup, who has elected to run again.

Mr Badger was also elected as a director of the CBH Board in April 2007.

He is currently a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and chairman of the Investment Committee.

READ MORE:

Also nominating in this district were Bill Bailey, Jerramungup, Shane Carruthers, Lake Grace, Gerard Paganoni, Broomehill and Royce Taylor, Lake Grace.

Of the nine nominees, excluding current board members, two - Stephen Strange and Bill Bailey - have run for the board previously.

Ballot packs containing full voting information will be mailed to members residing in Districts 2, 3 and 4 on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Grower members in Districts 2, 3 and 4 need to have their votes in prior to the close of the poll at 10am on Monday, February 18, 2019.

The results will be announced following the counting of votes on Monday, February 18, 2019.