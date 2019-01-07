More leadership upheaval for Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council

Brett Pointing has resigned as chief executive of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, just three months after he replaced Simon Westaway in the role.



A former Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner, Mr Pointing will return to Queensland for personal reasons, vacating the role later this month.



ALEC has promoted Mark Harvey-Sutton, who was recruited as manager of policy and regulatory affairs late last year, to fill the breach.



Mr Harvey-Sutton was previously National Farmers’ Federation general manager of rural affairs, Sheepmeat Council of Australia (now Sheep Producers Australia) chief executive, and Cattle Council of Australia policy director.

ALEC independent chairman Simon Crean said Mr Pointing left on good terms.

“It is with regret that Brett is leaving and I understand that it is a decision not taken lightly. However, personal circumstances change and we understand and support Brett’s decision,” Mr Crean said.

“Brett joined ALEC in what is a challenging time for the industry. He brought a wealth of experience and in his short time as CEO, he was able to make positive changes that will advance the industry.

“One of those positive changes was the appointment of Mark Harvey-Sutton as his deputy at ALEC.”

Mr Crean said Mr Harvey-Sutton was shortlisted to fill the ALEC chief executive vacancy in 2016.

“Mark is a highly regarded advocate for Australian agriculture, with extensive experience in livestock and red meat policy development and industry reform,” Mr Crean said.

Mr Harvey-Sutton has a Bachelor of Laws from James Cook University and was admitted as a lawyer in the ACT Supreme Court in 2010.

