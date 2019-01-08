Bourgault X models meet farmer demand

BOURGAULT Australia has introduced an X factor to the WA market this year with the release of its 7000X Series models.

Created specifically in response to requests from Australian farmers, the new X models have a different tank configuration to the standard 7000 Series equivalents as well as new options for on-board liquid delivery and three (10ft) track running gear to suit Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF).

“These new models are exactly what our customers have been asking for,” Bourgault Australia general manager Ben Bulley said.

“They have the same durable construction and standard features that have made Bourgault the benchmark in modern airseeder design, yet now offer capacities and options for multiple granular and liquid products as well as tyre choices for either maximum flotation or CTF operations”.

At the heart of all the X models is a four tank design with a 30-20-20-30 tank split, available in 19,380 litres or 24,660L capacities and in trailing (tow-behind) and leading (tow-between) configurations.

Designations are 7550X, L7550X, 7700X and L7700X with the L7700X being an all new model.

All the usual 7000 Series features are available such as dual boom Auto Section Control (ASC), single shoot or double shoot, small seeds saddle tank, weigh scales and hydraulic brakes on the 7700X (surge brake on trailing model) and L7700X.

Unique to “X” models is that they can be configured with any one or two of the three back tanks as Streamliner models for liquids, offering a whole new world of possibilities.

Bourgault’s Streamliner variants now feature durable polished stainless steel components, stainless steel hydraulically-driven Hypro pumps with standard in-tank product agitation (controllable) and flow meters.

This is all easily controlled by the newest generation Topcon X35 Apollo controllers which now come standard with Topcon’s new “extend” feature.

The X trailing models have revised steering axles as well as a selection of high load-carrying singles tyres that offer tight turns as well as true three metre tracking.