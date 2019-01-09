Funding to protect WA's natural assets

THE State government has announced that 111 successful projects in WA will share in $7.75 million to help protect and enhance the environment.

The Community Stewardship Grants will support projects across Perth and regional WA to help restore natural areas, conserve the State’s biodiversity and build the capability of natural resource management groups.

Projects range from cleaning up plastics from the South Coast to the protection of culturally and ecologically significant wetlands in the State’s north; supporting breeding and the future survival of black cockatoos; controlling feral animals and invasive weeds; regenerative agriculture; restoring threatened ecological communities, including the tuart forests of WA’s south-west and wildlife corridor revegetation.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the Community Stewardship Grants support on-ground community action to look after WA’s unique and diverse natural resources, native flora and fauna.

“These grants support the outstanding work of local groups and volunteers, who have the knowledge and the passion to deliver the best outcomes for their local environments,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“Our government has secured ongoing funding for the Community Stewardship Grants, and we are proud to support projects that promote regenerative land management practices and work to protect threatened species and ecological communities.”

Acting Environment Minister Simone McGurk congratulated the achievements of WA’s local, not-for-profit and volunteer-based groups who care for our natural resources.

“The State NRM Program aims to maintain and build the capacity of community groups to undertake stewardship of natural resources in their local area,” Ms MsGurk said.

“The groups and volunteers behind these projects are making a vital contribution to the preservation and enhancement of Western Australia’s diverse environments – coastal and marine; agricultural, pastoral and urban; river and estuarine; natural bush; and wildlife sanctuaries.”

Acting Water Minister Roger Cook said the projects would build the capacity of WA’s natural resource management groups and would support the sharing of knowledge among the NRM community.

“The State government is committed to supporting this enormous community effort, providing funds of more than $100 million to support more than 1400 projects since the State NRM program began in 2009,” Mr Cook said.