Green Shirts to colour Perth streets later this month

PERTH residents will get a chance to engage face to face with farmers on Friday, January 25 when the Green Shirts Movement of WA dons it colours and take to the streets to promote agriculture.

The ‘Green Shirts in Perth’ event is about “introducing consumers to primary producers, our families and our beautiful industry” a promotional message said.

Green Shirts Movement of WA spokesperson and Beverley grain producer Alan Sattler said the purpose of the event would be a “meet and greet”.

“It is a way to show that we are not the bad people we are painted by some to be on social media,” Mr Sattler said.

“It’s not about supporting the live export trade.

“It’s about agriculture in general.

“It’s also a way for us to thank people who are involved in agriculture.”

Mr Sattler said the group would take buckets of grains including, wheat, barley, lupins and oats, as well as samples of wool to explain to people what is grown in WA and what products could be consumed or produced from them.

He said meat products would not be part of the display.

While the number of Green Shirts members to participate in the first of its kind event is unclear, Mr Sattler said “10 would be great, 50 would be better, 100 would be awesome, 500 would be fantastic and 1000 would be incredible”.

The event has been more than a month in the making after Mr Sattler came up with the idea in early December.

He said it had taken three weeks to get a permit from the City of Perth, but they had been “absolutely brilliant” in making sure that they did everything correctly to qualify for approval.

The event will run from 10am - 2pm.

Mr Sattler said anyone interested in joining the team could contact him on 0429 461 569.

The Green Shirts Movement of WA came into being as a result of the WAFarmers live export meeting at Katanning in July last year.

Since then it has attracted more than 1060 followers on Facebook and 400 followers on Twitter.

New members get a green shirt with a logo and #UnitingAg ear tags.

Green Shirts recently posted on Twitter that its ear tags were “rather well travelled”.

“They’ve made their way all over Australia... and now they’ve achieved an international reach,” the post said.

“Yesterday we received an email request from a ‘UK stock farmer supporting our mates in WA’.

“Just a little bit of totally uncool excitement between Green Shirts WA admin may have occurred.

“A trip to the local post office with ear tags to post became high priority.”

So far between 400-500 ear tags have been mailed out, Mr Sattler said.