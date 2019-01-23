Innovation a key theme for grains forum

TARGETING green weeds in green crops, observations from a Canadian farming family and the future demand for Australian grain in key export markets.

These are just some of the broader industry issues to be addressed by keynote speakers at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update in Perth on Monday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 26.

‘Innovation – applying grains R&D on farm’ is one of the themes of the event and leading a discussion of precision post-emergence control of target weeds in green crops will be Guillaume Jourdain, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the French technology start-up company, Bilberry.

Using specially developed artificial intelligence algorithms Bilberry technology can recognise weeds at 60 kilometres per hour, day and night, to detect weeds within agricultural crops.

‘Green on green’ weed detection is a game changer and Mr Jourdain, who trained as an engineer, will focus on this capability and review the results that Bilberry achieved with the technology’s first users.

Other keynote speakers on the theme of innovation will be Jordan and Jennifer Lindgren, grain and oilseed producers from Saskatchewan, Canada, who aim to maximise crop production while minimising costs, by using field scale trials to determine which products, genetics and practices work on their farm.

The Lindgrens share this information with fellow growers and co-host the annual ‘Field of Dreams’ tour, which is an opportunity to share trial results from previous years and showcase current trials.

Speaking about on-farm grain storage will be grower and Nuffield scholar Andrew Freeth, Gilgandra, New South Wales and agricultural engineer Ben White, who is the Kondinin Group’s research manager, editor of Farming Ahead magazine and a member of the GRDC’s Grain Storage Extension team.

For more information on the two-day event, see a more in-depth story in this Thursday's Farm Weekly.

Make sure you grab yourself a copy!