New England farmers were not amused with Aussie Farms map

Animal activist Aussie Farms website and Facebook page revealing the locations of some Northern Tablelands farms has left local producers apalled and in some cases scratching their heads and wondering why.



Ken Waters is a farmer to the east of Armidale and said he knew little about the details of the online, interactive map.



“All I know is what I’ve heard reported on the radio,” he said.



“I’m totally unimpressed though. While I think these people are entitled to think what they like about animals, they’re not entitled to force those views on everyone else.”

Guyra farmer Simon Murray said the map was a disgrace and only increased everyone’s workload.

“I think this is just plain wrong,’ he said.

“The bio-security aspect of this is vital. People cannot just intrude on a business.

“This industry is bound by legislation and everyone’ll be operating within that, and for these people to inflict their views on animals on everyone else is just not right.”

Tenterfield’s Paul Donnelly was concerned and surprised to see his small Bellevue Road property included on the map. Among some other entries were enterprises no longer operating (like Sommerlads Poultry and the Wallangarra Meatworks) and somewhat mundane entries like showgrounds and saleyards.

Mr Donnelly said he grows a bit of hay, has some goats and a few cows and could see no reason for his 200 acres to be included. His biggest concern was biosecurity, should someone choose to enter his property.

"It gives everyone access to what I'm doing," he said.

"I could be off the property or down the back, and I wouldn't know what they were doing. They can just open your gate and go in.”

Mr Donnelly approached the offices of State and Federal Members Thomas George and Barnaby Joyce and was told NFF president Fiona Simson was contacting the attorney-general for legal advice.



