Townsville floods: in photos A resident pushes a bicycle through floodwaters in Hermit Park, Townsville.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew members use an inflatable boat to pull residents through floodwaters in Hermit Park Townsville.

A resident walks through floodwaters with a bicycle in Hermit Park, Townsville,

Residents walking through flooded waters in Hermit Park Townsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew member is seen in floodwaters in Hermit Park, Townsville.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew members are seen in floodwaters in Hermit Park, Townsville.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responding to flood conditions in Townsville. Between 400 and 500 homes have been inundated in Townsville amid North Queensland's flood crisis. Photo: QFES

Amelia Rankin in flooded waters in Hermit Park Townsville.

A local resident is seen kayaking in flood waters at her home in Hermit Park Townsville.

Graham Crighton kayaking in flood waters in Hermit Park Townsville.

Residents evacuating to higher ground in Hermit Park Townsville

Rosslea residents Stephen Jubbs, Stacie Little and Stephen Dobbs take their boat around floodwaters in Rosslea, Townsville, on Saturday.

Nosh and Charlotte Talbot paddle down Queens Road during flooding in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

A man walks through flood water in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

Army personal assist a family evacuating rising flood waters in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

SES volunteers are seen rescuing residents in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

Army personal are seen assisting with flood evacuations in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

Flooding is seen in Rosslea, Townsville on Saturday.

Queensland's flood crisis on Monday. What we know:

* Between 400 and 500 homes inundated in Townsville

* Fears up to 2000 may have been affected by water in some way

* About 1000 people holed up in Townsville's evacuation centres

* Choppers and boats being used to get more people out of their homes

* More than 1,000 calls for help to the SES and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in the past 24 hours, most in Townsville

Bureau of Meteorology update: Monday, February 4, 2019

* Almost 2000 cubic metres per second is being released from the swollen Ross River Dam, sending water downstream into Townsville suburbs

* Dam expected to peak at 11am on Monday and remain at that level until at least midnight

* Communities from Ingham south to Mackay and west to Mt Isa are under a severe weather warning

* Intense rain with significant flash flooding forecast for communities from Ingham to Bowen, and possibly further south

* The monsoon trough could become a cyclone if it moves offshore

Australian Associated Press

