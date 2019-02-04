Townsville floods: in photos

Queensland's flood crisis on Monday. What we know:
* Between 400 and 500 homes inundated in Townsville
* Fears up to 2000 may have been affected by water in some way
* About 1000 people holed up in Townsville's evacuation centres
* Choppers and boats being used to get more people out of their homes
* More than 1,000 calls for help to the SES and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in the past 24 hours, most in Townsville
Bureau of Meteorology update: Monday, February 4, 2019
* Almost 2000 cubic metres per second is being released from the swollen Ross River Dam, sending water downstream into Townsville suburbs
* Dam expected to peak at 11am on Monday and remain at that level until at least midnight
* Communities from Ingham south to Mackay and west to Mt Isa are under a severe weather warning
* Intense rain with significant flash flooding forecast for communities from Ingham to Bowen, and possibly further south
* The monsoon trough could become a cyclone if it moves offshore
