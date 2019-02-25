Buttrose poised to take over as ABC chair

Media personality and former magazine editor Ita Buttrose is poised to be named the chair of the ABC, according to reports.

The appointment of the 77-year-old would bring to close a troubled period for the corporation following the rancorous exit of the previous chair Justin Milne and managing director Michelle Guthrie six months ago.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield is expected to bring the matter up with cabinet this week.

"The government is undertaking a process to appoint a new ABC chair," a government spokesman said.

"No decision has been made and an announcement will be made in due course."

If Ms Buttrose is selected, it would make the 2013 Australian of the Year only the second woman to head the ABC since Dame Leonie Kramer in the early 1980s.

Australian Associated Press

