Harris welcomes first royal judging experience

ONE zealous Western Australian cattle producer and judge is gearing up for his first royal judging experience this weekend, following his journey across the Nullarbor Plain to the Sydney Royal Show to take on three judging roles.

Destined to oversee the Australian Lowline and other recognised breed classes, as well as the RAS Youth Show in the beef cattle section, Harris Thompson of Venturon Livestock in Boyup Brook, WA, is looking forward to taking his judging to the next level.

"I cannot wait for the experience and taking the next step in my judging career," Mr Thompson said.

"There is enormity about it - Sydney Royal is the pinnacle of Australian cattle showing."

Along with his parents Andrew and Anne, Mr Thompson owns and operates both a seed stock and commercial cattle operation in with they run Charolais, Murray Grey and Angus cattle. They consistently travel overseas to view cattle and import genetics from across the world, and they have recently even sold semen rights in one of their own bulls to Canadian and American studs.

Mr Thompson's position to judge at the Sydney Royal Easter Show follows on from his 2018 win of the ASC Beef Cattle Young Judges Competition national final held at the Royal Adelaide Show in September last year.

In particular, he is looking forward to casting an eye over the passionate and talented young participants of the RAS Youth Show, in which he will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to.

"I have competed in youth shows probably since I was about eight, and have travelled all across Australia to compete in multiple states on multiple occasions," Mr Thompson said.

"It is great to be judging a youth event as it will give me the opportunity to give back to the industry that has and continues to give to me.

"The Australian Lowlines will also be interesting to look over as I appreciate what they offer to the smaller producers that are chasing more manageable cattle that offer carcase ability and Angus like features."

It is good to see a royal show get younger judges, in who are heavily involved in youth programs and events, and give them the opportunity to build their judging experience and add to their resume of judging positions and accolades.

Mr Thompson is the 2018 national champion for beef cattle junior judging, and has even had big international wins in recent years. Photo by Emily H Photography.

Mr Thompson's biggest judging accolades prior to this event were officiating the Red Poll, Devon and South Devon at Beef Australia 2018, among many judging wins throughout the country and even in New Zealand.



"Judging up at Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2018 was a big acheivement for me, and an experience I really enjoyed," he said.

"In 2017 and 2014 I was the WA state final winner for the beef cattle young judges competition which allowed me to compete at the national finals.



"I also took out the beef cattle junior judging competition at the Canterbury A and P Show, which is known as the National Ag Show in NZ, held in Christchurch back in 2016 when I was on the Murray Grey Youth New Zealand Exchange Program."

Judging and doing so well at these such events has helped open doors, and helped develop his skills and eye for livestock, Mr Thompson said.



The story Harris welcomes first royal judging experience first appeared on The Land.