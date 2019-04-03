AUSTRALIAN Organic Limited has officially joined the National Farmers' Federation.

As a not-for-profit industry body, Australian Organic (formerly Biological Farmers of Australia) represents the organic industry across various issues.

There are an estimated 1998 certified organic primary producers in Australia including farmers, graziers, apiarists and wild harvesters.

Australian Organic general manager, Niki Ford, said the group was excited to become an associate member of the National Farmers Federation.



RELATED READING

She said the group was looking forward to representing the broader organic industry and becoming more involved with the NFF over the coming years.

Ms Ford said to make the most of the opportunities before it, the organic sector needed a strong voice in Canberra.



"Australian Organic's membership of NFF will ensure our sector's interests are drawn to the attention of our federal politicians and our needs considered in government decisions," Ms Ford said.

Australian Organic's 2018 Market Report says currently the area of land under certified organic management in Australia is 35 million hectares which is more than half of all certified land area on the earth.



Vegetable production dominates in the fruit, vegetable and nut sector, with three quarters of the sector value, beef dominates in the meat sector with 87 per cent of value and lamb comprises the bulk of the remaining 13pc in addition to organic pork, goat and aquaculture.



Poultry products are fairly evenly weighted between eggs and poultry meat in terms of value.



Australian Organic joins NFF's 30-strong member group, which aims for agriculture to be a $100 billion industry by 2030, up from today's $60 billion.



NFF president, Fiona Simson, said the issues organic farmers faced were common to many farmers and it made sense for their interests to be well represented in NFF's policy and advocacy efforts.

"As Australian farming's peak representative body, it is our role to represent all farmers," Ms Simson said.



"Having Australia Organic join the NFF, means we can get a more informed understanding of the challenges and opportunities before organic farmers and, as a result, be better able to advocate in the interests of all farmers."

The story Australian Organic joins NFF first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.