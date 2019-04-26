Elders industry stalwart passes

Malcolm Terrill Barrett. Born: Manjimup, March 20, 1960. Died: Boyanup, April 4, 2019, aged 59 years.

THE South West livestock industry lost one of the good guys earlier this month when Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett passed away suddenly.

Mal was a stalwart of the Elders livestock team in the South West for nearly 40 years as both a staff member and an agent.

Over his time in the industry, Mal built a reputation of not only working hard for his company Elders, but also for his significant client base to ensure they were getting the best returns possible.

Mal was known for his strong work ethic and also his honesty, integrity, no nonsense approach and dedication, but most of all his eye for cattle which was respected by fellow Elders agents, opposition agents, buyers and clients alike,

He was a cattle man through and through and everyone enjoyed working with him.

The high regard in which Mal was held by others in the livestock industry was highlighted at his funeral service in Bunbury which attracted a large crowd.

The gathering not only included management, staff and agents from the Elders network State-wide, but also many agents from opposing companies, buyers and clients, which Mal regularly associated with.

Mal's time with Elders started in the Bunbury office in 1982 as a junior clerk after returning to the South West after having worked with Coles in Perth.

He was employed in 1982 by Elders Bunbury branch manager at the time Doug Slater, who Mal continued to have a working relationship with in one form or another up until his death.

Mr Slater said when Mal first started in the business he showed a lot of interest in the livestock side of the business and wasn't really interested in being stuck in the branch office.

"At the time we had a very good and knowledgeable livestock agent in Strickland Gardiner at Dardanup and Mal's first foray into the livestock game was working alongside Mr Gardiner as an Elders staff member in the Dardanup area," Mr Slater said.

"I think Mal learnt a lot from Mr Gardiner and this backgrounding set him up for the agent he became."

After working with Mr Gardiner for a period of time, Mal was then transferred by Elders in the mid 1980s to cover the Donnybrook area.

Mr Slater said it was when Mal moved to the Donnybrook area he developed many of his strong relationships with clients whom he was still working with.

"When Elders Burnett Moore (EBM) was formed he continued in his same role with EBM covering the Donnybrook area and then in the mid 1990s when EBM was taken back into the Elders fold he was appointed as the agent for the Boyanup and Dardanup areas," Mr Slater said.

Over his years with Elders/EBM Mal built up an extremely loyal client base which extended from the Dardanup/Boyanup area right through to Scott River and his reputation with the meat processors was unquestionable.

According to Mr Slater in the peak years of the late 1990s Mal would have easily sold up to 20,000 head annually.

Like many in the industry Mr Slater believes there wasn't a better judge of cattle in the South West than Mal.

"He had a wonderful eye for stock and he was held in the highest regard by the processors because of this," Mr Slater said.

"I was only talking to one of Mal's clients Howard Griffiths, who I rate as one of the best stockman I have ever known, at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale and he agreed Mal's judgement when it came to stock was outstanding and unquestionable."

The high regard in which Mal was held by Elders was also at the forefront in the death notice placed by the company in The West Australian following his death.

It read: 'Deepest sympathy to Julie and family on the passing of Mal, who will be sadly missed in Bunbury and throughout the entire Elders family.

Mal was always approachable, and offered a thoughtful, considered opinion when asked.

He always had the phone on his ear, talking to clients, chatting to colleagues and mentoring junior staff.

Underestimated in his early years as a junior clerk due to his quiet and unassuming demeanour, Mal developed into one of the best and most highly respected cattle agents in the industry.

His dedication and commitment for close to 40 years has been an integral part of Elders' growth and continued success.

From everyone at Elders, our thoughts are with you'.

Elders Margaret River agent and good family friend of 32 years Alec Williams said Mal was a great friend and colleague for a long period of time.

"He was the ultimate professional in his job as all his colleagues and especially his clients will attest to," Mr Williams said.

"He has been a huge role model and mentor to a lot of agents through the years, including myself and a lot of other agents who work in our industry.

"His knowledge, not only in livestock but in life's challenges was immeasurable.

"As one of our Elders colleagues said to me, 'when Mal spoke, you listened'.

"He has left a huge hole in our lives which will never be replaced, but great memories that will never be forgotten."

Mal was born in Manjimup and spent his childhood growing up in Manjimup as well as Kununurra for four years.

When he left school his first job was in a saw mill in Manjimup for a period of time.

After the saw mill he worked for Coles in Manjimup and Perth.

Outside work Mal enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends, watching and breeding his pacers (horses) and seeing the Fremantle Dockers win.

Mal is survived by his parents Don and Hazel, wife Julie and children Kris, Sean and Tenelle and families.