Tour to promote red meat understanding

MURDOCH University students are gearing up for study tours in China and Europe in the coming months as part of their ongoing learning.

A group of more than 25 students attended the Better Beef 2019 conference at Kylagh Feedlot near Tammin recently, to the delight of the WA Lot Feeders Association (WALFA) which hosted the event.

Murdoch University School of Veterinary and Life Sciences lecturer Liselotte Pannier accompanied the group and presented a short message about previous trips and how important they were to develop a greater understanding and appreciation of the red meat industry internationally.

Dr Pannier said 13 students would be attending the China Agricultural Study tour taking place in Beijing and Hangzhou and surrounding areas, while 10 students would participate in the European Red Meat Supply Chain Tour to be held in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

"The students participating are undergraduates studying a Bachelor of Science with Majors in Animal Science, Animal Health or Crop and Pasture Science, or Veterinary Medicine from Murdoch University," Dr Pannier said.

She said both tours were two-week long study tours where the students would examine various aspects of the agricultural value chain from animal production, animal and food processing, to retail and marketing.

"Activities will include visits to farms, production facilities, processing facilities, research sites, seminars and workshops at agricultural universities and engagement with industry partners," Dr Pannier said.

There would also be visits to key cultural facilities.

"Students will get a deep understanding of agricultural practices and food production systems of the country they are visiting," she said.

"The programs aim to provide insights into the agricultural and animal science sectors internationally, in addition to stimulating international links and international experiences.

"This also going paired with stimulating young people in the agricultural sector and engaging them in local events such as the Better Beef 2019 day."

Dr Pannier said the tours were funded through the Federal Government's New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, the State government's Science and Agribusiness Connect Tertiary Programme and Murdoch University.

Mitchell's Transport owner John Mitchell said the company had a long-standing relationship with the WA agricultural colleges through its Low Stress Handling Schools Scholarship program.

"We always have some Murdoch students who attend our Waroona school," Mr Mitchell said.

"We have supported Murdoch students at WALFA events in the past - when we were asked this year we jumped at it.

"It would have been a missed opportunity if they couldn't get there."

Mr Mitchell said "a major focus of Mitchell's is supporting our young folk to help them get a taste of what a great industry they could become involved with".

"There are so many great stories of young people coming into the beef supply chain, some have become key industry players," he said.