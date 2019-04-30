Muresk students celebrate their degrees

Pingelly farmer Michelle Hassell (left), Nationals candidate for seat of O'Connor John Hassell and his son George Walton-Hassell with Nationals MLC for the Agricultural Region Colin DeGrussa.

The Muresk Institute, near Northam, has celebrated the graduation of its latest students.

Labor MLC for the Agricultural region Darren West with member of the Central Regional Tafe Governing Council Eileen O'Connell and Central Regional TAFE school of agribusiness media officer Lindsay McNeill.

Northam Shire president and CSU lecturer Chris Antonio with CSU lecturer Pene Dunstan.

Doodlakine farmer Geoff Ryan (left) and ALOSCA Technologies business development manager Floyd Sullivan.

FAMILIES, lecturers and industry associates joined together last Tuesday to celebrate the graduation of 10 university students at the Muresk Institute.

Graduates from the Charles Sturt University Agricultural Business Management degree celebrated their achievements at the college near Northam.

CSU lecturer James Fisher (left) with CSU student support service officer Brad Middleton.

Central Regional TAFE managing director Bill Swetman (left) with Muresk business development officer John Smoker.

Muresk Agricultural Business Management degree students Thomas Hayes Badgingarra and Julia Levtchenko, Northam.

