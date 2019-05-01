Big top adds to charity ball atmosphere





























THE recent Scott River Charity Ball received overwhelming support when it raised more than $30,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and the launch of a local mental health program.

The ball is held every three years in various locations and is organised by a small committee with support from the Lions Club of Leeuwin.

This was the ninth time it had run and this year it was held in the Luna Sensation Tent at the Lunar Circus in Karridale.

The location added a tremendous atmosphere to the event with Casey from the Lunar Circus pouring champagne from a trapeze to guests on arrival.

Not only was a significant amount of money raised, there was also a launch of a local mental health program - Open the Gate - on the night.

The crowd of 250 people danced the night away to music from Perth band Lush and enjoyed food prepared by Laundry 43.

There was also great support from local wineries that supplied drinks for the night and wine for auction items.

Plenty of sponsorship and donations for the auctions from businesses and individuals across the South West region also added to a great evening.

The major sponsor of the night was Optima Agriculture, with support from Bendigo Augusta Community Bank, Elders Margaret River, Western Meat Packers, the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and CSBP.

The funds were raised through a pencil auction and a live auction conducted by the very entertaining local Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams, who offered up items ranging from art to wine, to Broome pearls, farm equipment, timber, chef dinners, an Eagles football and houseboat holidays to name a few.

For more information and to see the list of items and sponsors go to

www.scottrivercharityball.com.au

Photos supplied by Debbie Legge and Lauren Trickett.