Qld company puts non-browning avo on world stage

ASIAN consumers tired of their avocado flesh going brown can look to an Australian company to assist.

Queensland company Naturo All Natural Technologies is exhibiting its no-browning avocado products to the international market at a Hong Kong tradeshow this week.

The Sunshine Coast-based company developed the world-first, patented Natavo Zero avocado processing technology which sees avocado flesh stay green for more than a week after opening.



Naturo All Natural Technologies will officially launch its full range of sliced, diced and smashed avocado products for the food service industry at Asia's leading food and hospitality trade show, HOFEX.



The event will add to a significant month for Naturo having gone public earlier in May with its fresh milk processing technology resulting in natural milk staying fresh and safe for human consumption for more than 60 days.



The news generated a considerable amount of media attention for the company which claimed it as "the most significant innovation for the dairy industry since pasteurisation in 1864".

That focus on extended food shelf life can be seen within its natural avocado products, marketed as Natavo Natural Avocado, which will not brown for up to 10 days when refrigerated (even when the packaging has been opened) and two years when frozen and unopened.

It's hoped the product will find favour within the food service industries due to the opportunity to use fresh, natural avocado in pre-prepared salads, sandwiches, sushi and ready meals.



Natavo Natural Avocado is already sold in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and France.

USES: Natavo Natural Avocado has the potential to be used in a variety of ways.

Naturo director, Ross Harris, said the global avocado trade is valued at $18 billion or about 5.5 million tonnes (2018).



"However due to the seasonality, fragility and quick-browning nature of the fruit it has been a challenging ingredient for the food service industry to use," Mr Harris said.



"To date, there's been a lot of guess work, high wastage and expense.

"Our technology has changed all that as we switch off the enzyme which causes avocado to go brown, while still preserving its texture and taste.

"It's now possible for the food service industry to access large quantities of perfectly ripe, ready-to-use, 100 per cent pure natural avocado, with no additives or preservatives all year round."

Natavo Natural Avocado is available in 1kg - 5kg packets and single serve portions of chunks and smashed avocado.



