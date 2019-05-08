WAFarmers is disappointed with independent MP Andrew Wilkie's statements surrounding the Live Export trade, and his political view that the "vile" trade be shut down.



This week WAFarmers Livestock President David Slade said industry has worked closely with government departments and regulators to ensure the trade remains transparent as it continues to improve animal welfare standards.



"WAFarmers is committed to the continuation of the live animal export trade. We have incredibly high animal welfare standards, and animal welfare remains central to everything we do as an industry," Mr Slade said.



"The Moss Review identified necessary changes within the Department, and as a result the Australian community can have confidence that high animal welfare standards are currently being achieved.



"The industry has welcomed independent observers on live export vessels, administered lower stocking densities, improved ventilation systems, and adopted the voluntary suspension during the summer months.



"The Federal government and the industry have not lied to the community, as Mr Wilkie has suggested.



The Federal government has worked closely with Australia's agriculture industry to ensure it has the ability, capacity and culture to regulate the trade effectively, and to ensure Animal Welfare Standards are further progressed and maintained," Mr Slade said.



WAFarmers remains actively involved with the government, exporters and broader industry to ensure the long-term animal welfare best practice is maintained.