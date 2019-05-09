Young auctioneers are sold on training

A mock stock auction was staged and filmed, giving young auctioneers a chance to practice and improve their skills, take feedback and watch back their own tapes to find further areas for improvement.

Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris (left) and Landmark trainee Laurence Grant (right), spotting for Landmark Corrigin representative James Culleton.

An all red team took bids on this occasion, but it was a group effort as auctioneers and spotters took turns improving their skills.

ONE little fat steer, two little fat steers, three little fat steers - young auctioneers keen to improve their skills could be heard singing about fat steers at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week as they warmed up for two days of auctioneering workshops by the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA).

The ALPA auctioneering school, which was last run in WA back in 2016, is a concept which is rolled out by ALPA across the country, teaching young and aspiring auctioneers the techniques and tricks of the trade, as well as providing mentorship opportunities and a chance to better their skills in a stress free environment.

ALPA chief executive Andy Madigan travelled to WA from Sydney, New South Wales, to be involved in delivering the course, giving the participants tips and tricks alongside the WA-based mentors and experienced auctioneers Tiny Holly (Landmark) and Don Morgan (Elders).

"This is the biggest group we've ever had in WA for the auctioneering school and it's great to see so many young blokes having a go at auctioneering," Mr Madigan said.

In the group of about 20 trainees including staff from Landmark, Elders, Primaries, Dyson Jones and Westcoast Wool & Livestock, there were varying levels of skill, from experienced down to novice, but according to one of the course mentors, Don Morgan, everyone jumped at the opportunity to learn and improve.

"Over the two days, everyone has improved out of sight," Mr Morgan said.

"They've listened, taken pointers and applied them - we've been very impressed by the enthusiasm."

Some very proud State livestock managers, Geoff Shipp, Elders, Paul Mahony, Primaries and Leon Giglia, Landmark, were looking on as their young team members got up and had a go.

Landmark WA livestock manager Leon Giglia said he was delighted to see enthusiastic young staff members keen to have a go and improve their skills.

"It's really important we continue investing in our industry and business," Mr Giglia said.

"And to have ALPA make themselves available to come out to WA and provide this level of professional training course with senior auctioneers and a speech therapist involved is fantastic.

"Years ago, opportunities like this didn't pop up so I'm proud of the willingness from our young staff to be here."