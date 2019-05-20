Santa breed snares Chris Todd as its new general manager

Chris Todd has been appointed the new general manager of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association.

Chris Todd has been appointed general manager of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association replacing Stephen Ware.

Mr Todd comes to the association with a wealth of experience in the rural industry including a lengthy stint as a stock and agent along with holding senior positions in the meat processing and feedlot sectors.



He also has strong connections to the big Beef Australia event in Rockhampton, serving as treasurer in 2003 and vice chairman in 2006.



His previous roles have included Queensland and Northern Rivers livestock manager for Primac Elders Ltd, general manager of livestock procurement at Consolidated Meat Group, general manager of leading feedlotter, Mort and Co, and director of rural sales for Colliers International and CSMDG Pty Ltd.



Mr Todd worked as a stock agent in many towns in Queensland including Roma, Blackall, St George, Injune, Dirranbandi and Charleville.

President of the association, David Greenup, said he was delighted Mr Todd had accepted the position.



"We look forward to his contribution to the Santa Gertrudis breed, its members and the wider community," Mr Greenup said.

Mr Todd said he was looking forward to the challenge and expected to take up the job in the last week of May.



He will attend the 2019 Santa Gertrudis feature show in Emerald on June 4-5.



