A SPRING onion grower from South Australia, a mixed vegetable farmer from Tasmania and a production manager for carrots from Queensland are just three of the young fruit and vegetable producers shortlisted for the prestigious 2019 Young Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, the Agriculture Division of DowDuPoint.

Honouring young growers aged 35 and under, the Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award will be presented at 2019 National Awards for Excellence during Hort Connections in Melbourne next month.

The national award recognises the next generation of the Australian horticulture industry.

RELATED READING

It specifically awards those who demonstrate a high level of commitment to innovation, and who have a track-record of dedication to their local community and the broader agriculture industry.

The shortlisted nominees for the 2019 Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award are as follows:

Anthony DeIeso, Thorndon Park Produce, Adelaide, SA

Christopher Maisel, Maisel Ag Pty Ltd Trading as Rocky Top Farms, Dimbulah, QLD

Daniel Jackson, Jackson Agricultural Company, Beerwah, QLD

John Hearman, Hearman Ag Orchard and Nursery, Donnybrook, WA

Josh Langmaid, Langmaid Harvesting, Forth (Devonport), TAS

Michael Evans, Mulgowie Farming Company, Bairnsdale, VIC

Stephanie Corrigan, Corrigans Produce Farms, Clyde (Melbourne) VIC

Stephanie Tabone, Kalfresh, Kalbar, QLD

Corteva marketing manager for horticulture and insecticides, Nick Koch, said the 2019 shortlist showcases an abundance of industry talent.

"Corteva Agriscience is incredibly proud to play a part in the early career progression of some of the best and the brightest young growers in Australia today," Mr Koch said.

Young growers vie for top award Anthony De Ieso said he was "humble and honoured" to be nominated for the Young Grower of the Year Award.

Steph Corrigan, Corrigans Produce Farms, Clyde, Vic

Daniel Jackson, Jackson Agricultural Company, Beerwah, Qld

Christopher Maisel, Maisel Ag Pty Ltd Trading as Rocky Top Farms, Dimbulah, Qld

John Hearman, Hearman Ag Orchard and Nursery, Donnybrook, WA

Michael Evans, Mulgowie Farming Company, Bairnsdale, Vic

Josh Langmaid, Langmaid Harvesting, Forth, Tas

Stephanie Tabone, Kalfresh, Kalbar, Qld Tweet Facebook of

Mr De Ieso, who works for Thorndon Park Produce, SA, said he planned to make the most of the experiences that came with being a young grower nominee.

"I feel very humbled and honoured to be nominated. It's overwhelming to know that the work you have put in has been recognised on such a large scale," he said.



"I'm really looking forward to representing SA growers and making the most of the opportunities the nomination might bring."

Ausveg manages the awards, and its chief executive officer, James Whiteside, said the Corteva Young Grower of the Year Award was a keenly-watched category.

"We need to recognise the leaders of tomorrow and acknowledge the talent, innovation and passion of young people who are choosing horticulture as the industry to commit their career to," Mr Whiteside said.



The story Young growers vie for top award first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.