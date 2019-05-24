LPA has impact on red meat producers

DESPITE its controversial introduction in 2017, the Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) program has made an impact on red meat producers across the country, with more than 93 per cent of producers surveyed last year admitting the learning modules had helped them better understand what was required to produce safe red meat.

The Meat and Livestock Australia program, which is run through Integrity Systems Company (ISC), was touted as essential for Australian producers to stay ahead of consumer expectations in order to reach the high end European markets for the best possible return to farmgate.

That was despite no market actually calling for the standards to be implemented in order for Australia to sell its product.

ISC chief executive officer Jane Weatherley said since "the introduction of the LPA re-accreditation process in October 2017, more than 88,000 of the 202,000 LPA accredited producers across the country have completed their reaccreditation".

"To date 47pc of the 12,500 LPA accredited producers in WA have completed the LPA reaccreditation," Ms Weatherley said.

"Of these, about 50pc have been requested and the remainder are either new LPA accreditations or voluntary reaccreditations.

"The remainder will be requested to complete their reaccreditation over the next 15 months.

"The 2018 annual producer survey shows awareness of the LPA program has significantly increased since 2017 with 93pc of respondents now indicating their awareness of LPA.

"More than 93pc of producers surveyed after completing the LPA learning modules have indicated that LPA learning has helped them to better understand what they are required to do on-farm to produce safe red meat."

The annual producer survey is sent out to about 10,000 producers and the results are based on about 1300 responses, which is considered a good sample size.

Ms Weatherley said "as demonstrated by the reaccreditation numbers and the evidence provided through the on-farm audits, producers have accepted the LPA program enhancements and are implementing the required practices on farm to support the new biosecurity and animal welfare elements".

"There has been a really positive response by producers to the LPA learning modules, which will continue to be developed to keep producers informed and up to date with key industry and legislative requirements," she said.

"Customer confidence in the Australian red meat was the foundation for success and growth in the livestock industry and was critical for the future prosperity of the thousands of WA livestock producers.

"Our customers demand product that is safe, ethically produced and of a high quality when they buy Australian red meat."

Ms Weatherley said Australia's red meat industry was underpinned by an integrity system delivering product that meets customer expectations and maintains and grows its access to markets domestically and across the globe.

"It allows producers to 'stand by what they sell'," she said.

"The LPA program is a core component of this system.

"It guides on-farm practices for producing safe and ethically produced red meat and provides the evidence to back up these claims."

Ms Weatherley said continued improvement was essential for the industry to maintain its competitive advantage.

"Over the past 18 months, LPA has undergone a series of upgrades to ensure our industry can maintain its competitive advantage, including the introduction of a tri annual assessment and accreditation renewal, two new elements (biosecurity and animal welfare), a $60 accreditation fee and the inclusion of MSA accreditation and training," she said.

The LPA program has audited more than 3000 properties across Australia since the new program elements were introduced.

"The audits are showing positive trends in producers implementing the required practices on farm to satisfy these new program requirements," Ms Weatherley said.

"The LPA program does not issue fines, but where non-conformances are identified during an on-farm audit, producers are required to take action and demonstrate that they have rectified the non-conformance within a required timeframe."

ISC is working with a range of stakeholders in WA to ensure that producers are aware of their requirements and to provide any additional support.

These include the State farming organisations WAFarmers and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA along with other groups such as the Department of Agriculture and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA).

ISC has been present at a some industry events and seminars since the changes came into effect and recently presented a webinar with the KPCA on preparing for an LPA audit.