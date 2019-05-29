Funding boost for Kimberley projects

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Projects focusing on creating job opportunities, development of a bush 'super food' and supporting hemp in the Kimberley will receive funding through the State government's Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.



The government has allocated over $23.9 million over four years to the RED grants program, administered by the nine Regional Development Commissions, providing $655,946 to the Kimberley region in the first round of funding.



The Mamabulanjin Aboriginal Corporation, based in Broome, will receive $100,000 to establish a two-hectare commercial orchard and trial site for wild harvest Kakadu plum production.



The corporation plans to expand the initial two-hectare orchard in stages to reach 30 hectares producing approximately 150 tonnes of fruit per annum, injecting $4m into the State's economy and turning the crop into a sustainable business employing local people.



Funding of $47,000 will be provided to the Yawoorrong Miriuwung Gajerrong Yirrgeb Noong Dawang Aboriginal Corporation, based in Kununurra, to develop a five-year commercial plan for production of industrial hemp products to be sold domestically and potentially internationally.



Kununurra Neighbourhood House will also receive $180,000 towards the construction of its new facility including a crèche and commercial kitchen.



The new neighbourhood house will play an important role in helping parents and particularly young mothers enter or re-enter the workforce, attend medical appointments and undertake training.



Ten Kimberley projects will receive RED grants focusing on new industry development, tourism and community events.



"The Kimberley region has great potential to develop and diversify its economy, particularly given its close proximity to Asian markets," said Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.



"There are many opportunities being identified in new industry development for the agricultural, food and pastoral industries, as well as in mining and tourism.



"By investing in a variety of regional initiatives, the State government is helping to grow Western Australia's regional areas into thriving and sustainable communities."