SPC launches organic tinned tomatoes

FRUIT and vegetable processing company, SPC Ardmona, is catering to the growing organic consumer market with the release of its Organic Finely Crushed Tomatoes.

The company says it is Australia's very first organic offering in the canned tomato category.

The contents of the new, premium 400g consists of 100 per cent locally grown organic tomatoes.

SPC Ardmona senior brand manager, Gillian Kapurubandara said consumers are becoming more health conscious and looking for organic products.



"We are confident that Australians are going to love our new Ardmona Finely Crushed Organic Tomatoes," Ms Kapurubandara said.

"Not only are they great for your insides and for the environment but our Ardmona Tomatoes are vine-ripened under the Australian sun and harvested at the perfect time for maximum flavour.

The new Ardmona Finely Crushed Organic Tomatoes are certified by Organic Australia.

The product is available from Woolworths stores nationwide.



