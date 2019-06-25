Winning interbreed ewe lifts Jackson Farming genetics

ON THE BORDER: Ross Jackson, Jackson Farming, Moyston, with the stud's Border Leicester ewe which was awarded supreme Australian long wool exhibit at last year's ASWS in Bendigo. Photo by Laura Ferguson.

After taking the top interbreed honours at three shows last year, a young Border Leicester ewe is leaving her mark on the Moyston-based stud of Jackson Farming with triplets on the ground.

In what was a stellar show season for the stud, the rising 2-year-old ewe won the supreme long wool exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show (ASWS), the supreme interbreed long wool ewe at Hamilton Sheepvention and the supreme champion prime lamb and maternal breeds ewe at the Royal Adelaide Show.

ASWS long wool interbreed judge Noel Price, Broadwater, said the ewe stood out in the line-up.



"She was a great, deep bodied ewe with a lot of femininity," Mr Price said.

Jackson Farming stud co-principal Carol Jackson said the ewe, who was sired by 'Jackson Ironman', confirmed her commercial productivity by rearing 99 kilograms of lambs in 2018, as a first lamber.

"We have decided not to show the ewe again as we really thought she has achieved all she needed to in the show ring so she'll be retained as one of our elite breeding ewes," Ms Jackson said.

"She has bought us the biggest win we have ever had at the ASWS and it was a thrill for us.

"We believe showing is like a shop window, it is great to benchmark our sheep within the industry.



"It also gives other breeders and potential buyers the opportunity to visualise our genetics."

Jackson Farming will bring a show team of 15 ewes and rams to this year's ASWS.

