Child dies in quad bike accident near Nowra

A child has died after a quad bike accident at Meroo Meadow, south of Berry.

Emergency services were called to a private property off Devitts Lane about 11.30am on Monday, after reports of a quad bike accident.

Police found a child at the scene, who had died as a result of the accident.

The child's age was not known, at this stage.

A crime scene has been established and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

