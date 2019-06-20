Paganoni replaces Marshall on the GPA board

BROOMEHILL farmer Gerard Paganoni was last week appointed to the board of Grain Producers Australia (GPA).

Mr Paganoni takes a seat on the board as a replacement for fellow WA grower Ray Marshall, who stepped down at last week's annual general meeting after four years on the board.

Mr Paganoni, who is also a member of the WA Grains Group (WAGG), said he was nominated by WAGG to replace Mr Marshall, who was also the WAGG representative on that board.

He said he was happy to step onto GPA after having a heavy involvement in the agricultural community and industry for more than 25 years.

Mr Paganoni has also represented GPA on the Wheat Quality Australia council for three years and the Council of Grain Growers Organisation for six years, which included being chair of its finance committee for two years.

Mr Paganoni also ran as a candidate in district four in this year's CBH board member elections.

He farms in partnership with his brother Mark, father Alf and their families.