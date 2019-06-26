New appointments for cropping network

THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has announced new grain grower appointments to its western Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) groups.
Nine growers from across the WA grainbelt have been appointed to the GRDC's five western region RCSN groups, which are an important part of the GRDC's consultation process with growers and industry stakeholders.
Western region GRDC RCSN co-ordinator Julianne Hill said the groups helped to prioritise research ideas, gave feedback to GRDC staff and Western Region Panel members and provided guidance when GRDC projects were developed from issues prioritised by the RCSN groups.
"I congratulate the new grower members on their appointments and look forward to the contributions they will make in helping to shape and ground-truth GRDC research, development and extension (RD&E) investments," Ms Hill said.
"The new members, selected from high calibre applicants, will join continuing RCSN members who include growers, researchers, advisers and agribusiness professionals.
"Each RCSN group meets twice a year, usually in its port zone area and members feed in issues that are impacting on the profitability of growers in their zone."
New RCSN grower representatives include:
Albany zone
Jarrod King, Gairdner
Kelly James, Hyden
Esperance zone
John Sanderson, Grass Patch
Geraldton zone
Daniel Birch, Coorow
Marcus Blake, Mingenew
Shaun Earl, Yuna
Kwinana East zone
Luke Yates, Trayning
Stuart Faulkner, Beacon
Kwinana West zone
Norm Jenzen, Cunderdin
Ms Hill also encouraged growers and industry stakeholders to attend the next round of local GRDC Open Forums, which are designed to give all WA grain growers an opportunity to have input into how grower levies are invested.
These are scheduled for:
Kwinana West zone
Beacon Country Club (8-11am, Thursday, June 27)
Munty Pub, Muntadgin (4-7pm, Thursday, June 27)
Albany zone
Freebairn Recreation Centre, Kulin (4-7pm, Monday, July 1)
Kojonup shire complex - football club (8-11am, Tuesday, July 2, as part of Southern DIRT's 'N,P,K' day)
Esperance zone
Ravensthorpe (8-11am, Tuesday, July 30)
Grass Patch (4-7pm, July 30).