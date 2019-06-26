New appointments for cropping network

Cunderdin grower Norm Jenzen is just one of several new appointments to the GRDC Regional Cropping Solutions Network groups.

THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has announced new grain grower appointments to its western Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) groups.

Nine growers from across the WA grainbelt have been appointed to the GRDC's five western region RCSN groups, which are an important part of the GRDC's consultation process with growers and industry stakeholders.

Western region GRDC RCSN co-ordinator Julianne Hill said the groups helped to prioritise research ideas, gave feedback to GRDC staff and Western Region Panel members and provided guidance when GRDC projects were developed from issues prioritised by the RCSN groups.

"I congratulate the new grower members on their appointments and look forward to the contributions they will make in helping to shape and ground-truth GRDC research, development and extension (RD&E) investments," Ms Hill said.

"The new members, selected from high calibre applicants, will join continuing RCSN members who include growers, researchers, advisers and agribusiness professionals.

"Each RCSN group meets twice a year, usually in its port zone area and members feed in issues that are impacting on the profitability of growers in their zone."

New RCSN grower representatives include:

Albany zone

Jarrod King, Gairdner

Kelly James, Hyden

Esperance zone

John Sanderson, Grass Patch

Geraldton zone

Daniel Birch, Coorow

Marcus Blake, Mingenew

Shaun Earl, Yuna

Kwinana East zone

Luke Yates, Trayning

Stuart Faulkner, Beacon

Kwinana West zone

Norm Jenzen, Cunderdin

Ms Hill also encouraged growers and industry stakeholders to attend the next round of local GRDC Open Forums, which are designed to give all WA grain growers an opportunity to have input into how grower levies are invested.

These are scheduled for:

Kwinana West zone

Beacon Country Club (8-11am, Thursday, June 27)

Munty Pub, Muntadgin (4-7pm, Thursday, June 27)

Albany zone

Freebairn Recreation Centre, Kulin (4-7pm, Monday, July 1)

Kojonup shire complex - football club (8-11am, Tuesday, July 2, as part of Southern DIRT's 'N,P,K' day)

Esperance zone

Ravensthorpe (8-11am, Tuesday, July 30)

Grass Patch (4-7pm, July 30).