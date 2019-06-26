Front delivers much-needed rain

THE second front to hit the State in a fortnight made landfall on the weekend, delivering much-needed rain across the regions from as far north as the Pilbara down to Esperance.



Northampton farmer Amery Drage was looking at clear skies late last week but that all changed when he received 29 millimetres on Sunday.



"We didn't get any on the Saturday and initially thought we might have missed out," Amery said.

"But then it came in as nice gentle rain to wash in all the urea we were spreading last week.

"It's a good result and we're finishing off our spreading program before the next lot of rain on Wednesday.

"That looks pretty good and if we get the forecast 15-20mm it'll really get the crops going.

"We might end up with 130mm for the month which will make the ground a bit soft but we'll take it all to wash in the urea for the crops."