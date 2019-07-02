Final contracts awarded for CBH bin upgrades

THE two remaining contracts for CBH's expansion projects for 2019 were granted this week.

Georgiou Group will carry out the works at the Dulyalbin bin (60,000 tonnes) and Valmec will work on the Wickepin bin to add 96,000t of permanent storage.

CBH is aiming to deliver 800,000t of new permanent storage under its network strategy, along with improvements to key infrastructure to enhance site efficiencies.

The scope of works at the respective sites include civils and structural (includes earthworks and roadworks), mechanical and electrical works.

CBH has budgeted more than $150 million this year for network capital projects that will add over 800,000 tonnes of new storage, and associated inloading and outloading equipment.

CBH general manager project delivery Andrew Porter said the team remains on schedule to deliver a significant amount of new storage before harvest this year.

"The awarding of these contracts continues to maintain the pace that CBH established in 2018 to continually enhance the network," Mr Porter said.

"The Project Delivery team has worked closely with contractors of Western Australia to ensure the builds are delivered safely, on time and to the highest quality and value to ensure we play our role keeping our growers competitive."

The full list of approved expansion projects for 2019 and the respective new permanent storage to be constructed this year includes:

Broomehill - 77,400 tonnes

Lake Grace - 84,000 tonnes

Gairdner - 46,800 tonnes

Dowerin - 122,400 tonnes

p McLevie - 236,000 tonnes

p Wickepin - 96,000 tonnes

p Cranbrook - 152,000 tonnes

p Dulyalbin - 60,000 tonnes