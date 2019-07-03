Field days excitement is building

Nadine McMorran, with daughters Kailee, Tenielle and Ciara and dog Max are looking forward to her second year as chairwoman of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days. Photos supplied by Swift Hound Productions.

FOR as long as she can remember, the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days have been part of Nadine McMorran's life.

Growing up in nearby Goomalling and now farming in Dowerin, Mrs McMorran said she became involved as a volunteer while still at high school and from there her contribution to WA's major agricultural field day grew.

So it was no surprise that last year she oversaw the field day as chairwoman for the first time and she is back at the helm of the event that this year will be held on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29.

Over the years she has held various roles including being the assistant event co-ordinator and event co-ordinator.

Mrs McMorran then got married and had children before returning to the fold as a board member and then chairwoman - a new role she has relished.

After last year's event one of the things she learnt was to get out there and not be scared to have a go - and she has had a lot of support from her family and fellow members.

"I have had some amazing support," Mrs McMorran said.

Being an event co-ordinator prior she had a rough idea of what was required but still admitted the latest role was an eye-opener.

"I certainly learnt lots last year and there were a whole minefield of issues to deal with," she said.

"Because it is such a unique event we are all thrown in the deep end and thrown challenges, but at the end of the day we are all there for the same reason and the support we get from each other is amazing.

"We are all working for a common goal."

This year's theme is 'Celebrating Our Story' that aims to put the spotlight on the lives, the passion and the commitment of the dedicated people behind WA's biggest regional event.

"I am really looking forward to the theme this year," Mrs McMorran said.

"This will be the start and I think we will continue celebrating that theme through to next year.

"We have so many volunteers and people on the committee who have contributed a lot over the years.

"It is so important that we tell the stories of the people behind the scenes."

The field days started in 1964 with 20 exhibitors as a way to raise funds to water the town's ovals.

From there it has grown and become WA's biggest regional event that unites a small community and showcases the best of Australia's agriculture industry.

It provides a platform for busineses to sell their products to the 24,000 plus visitors that go through the gates.

And fundraising for the community is still a focus.

The people behind the scenes play a huge role in the success of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days and are being honoured with this year's theme 'Celebrating Our Story'. Pictured are Leonie Stratford (left) and Jenny Thomas.

An impressive $1.3 million has been injected into the community and surrounds between 2006 and 2016, with organisers keen to maintain its investment in the region.

Mrs McMorran said one of the new features this year is the Experience Agriculture Hub that will be located on the old badminton courts next to the administration office.

This will be an interactive display that will encourage people to go along and experience the different aspects of the agriculture industry, including a mini shearing shed and a milking pen.

"There will be a lot of things on show and I am really looking forward to seeing that and local people are currently helping to build that area," she said.

"We are hoping this display will evolve in the future."

With a variety of industry sectors being represented with hands-on, educational activities, the free area is about providing space for young people to explore the careers available in agriculture.

It will also give people the chance to learn about the origins of their food, as well as Australia's international markets and the role it plays in feeding the world.

Another area Ms McMorran is looking forward to is the Young Farmers Challenge that tests the diverse skills of young people in the industry.

The Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days promises to have something for every member of the family.

"We would like to take that to the next level and get more professional, and hopefully in the long run, we can send a WA team to compete over in the east."

The online photo competitions have now been launched including the hugely-popular Don't Tell the Boss that saw some great entries last year, with a focus on mishaps around the farm.

Mrs McMorran said most of the trade spaces were now allocated for 2019, with an air of positivity in recent weeks, particularly on the back of solid rainfall across the Wheatbelt.

She said the trade and entertainment areas were also being revamped to continue adding to the event's appeal and to ensure it catered for everyone in the family.

The new art area is about showcasing the beauty of the industry and regional communities and providing a platform for some of WA's best artists and storytellers.

