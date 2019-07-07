AFGRI to hold Northern Ride and Drive event

JOHN Deere dealership AFGRI Equipment has announced a three day 'Northern Ride and Drive' set to start on Tuesday, July 30.

According to AFGRI marketing co-ordinator Timothy Roberts, the event will focus on key areas of farming, including soil preparation, seeding, agronomy and harvest as well as a strong focus on precision ag technology.

"The event will be held across three days from July 30 to August 1," Timothy said. "Venue is Morawa Ag College."

Equipment featured will be an extensive range of John Deere equipment including, 9RX and 9RX narrow tractors, 9R, 8R, 7R and 6M tractors, R4060 self-propelled boomsprayer, S780 combine harvester with 740D platform and Gator utility vehicles.

There will also be a range of Equalizer seeding equipment, HORSCH seeding and tillage equipment and Manitou telehandlers as well as equipment from Marshall, Kuhn, Grain King and Croplands.

AFGRI marketing manager Jacques Coetzee said the AFGRI team would be on hand to assist farmers with the products on display.

"It's great to talk about the range we have but it's even better to be able to see it working in the field and get inside the cab yourself to see how it will work with your operation," Jacques said.

"This is the largest ride and drive demo event we have held to date, and we look forward to making it a big success."

AFGRI operations director Gollie Coetzee said the event was another opportunity to showcase AFGRI's commitment to the local community.

"We are heavily involved in the community and this is part of our plan to go one step further," Gollie said.

"By having the ride and drive event in Morawa, customers get to see the equipment working in territory they are used to as well as meet a lot of our staff from across our branch network, widening their spectrum of knowledge and support.

"We believe in rural WA and even though we might not have a branch in town, we very much believe we are a part of the communities we support and are responsible for."

A second event in southern Wheatbelt areas is planned for mid-September.

Farmers can register their interest in attending or gain more information by contacting their local AFGRI branch.