Farmers continue to question CBH mapping tool

CBH has announced it will extend the deadline for growers to submit their crop estimates through its online mapping tool, Paddock Planner.

Last month CBH offered growers a discount of 50 cents a tonne on receival fees if they submitted their cropping plans through Paddock Planner by July 14.

On Friday, the co-operative announced it would extend that deadline until Thursday, August 1.

The extension comes after public criticism of the initiative, with some parts of the industry saying they don't believe that CBH should be offering a discount for information that some growers don't necessarily want to provide.

WAFarmers Grain Council president Duncan Young has led the criticism, saying he had received numerous calls from growers worried about the level of data required to be shared with CBH.

"The main sticking point we have identified is around submitting a spatial map of growers' properties," Mr Young said.

CBH chairman Wally Newman said the reason CBH needed the data was due to increasing efficiencies and returning dollars to growers' pockets.

"Knowing that since the introduction of yield mapping around 2001 on harvesting machinery and that John Deere, Case and New Holland collect data to the square metre and use the information commercially, what is it that a few growers believe they have linked to the locations of their paddocks - not to the square metre as they already provide machinery manufactures for free - that is so precious and that they value that more than reducing their own CBH supply chain costs?" Mr Newman said.

"These same growers have trusted CBH since inception with all their Loadnet details to the last fraction of a tonne delivered and dollar to the last cent received, so the reason cannot be trust as no one has ever challenged CBH's integrity with all this sensitive data.